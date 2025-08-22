School supplies, lunches cost a little less in 2025

The cost of popular school lunch items is down 3.34% year-over-year, led by Oat & Honey granola bars (-20.1%) and applesauce cups (-5.1%), though some items like mozzarella string cheese (+2.4%) and fruit snacks (+1.4%) rose slightly.

Prices for 15 common items are down 7.05% from 2024, with construction paper (-51.6%), broadline markers (-23.8%), and fine line markers (-12.3%) showing the steepest drops.

While some supplies (like notebooks and folders) stayed flat, others climbed—most notably dry erase markers (+20.6%), kids’ scissors (+3.7%), and washable glue (+11.8%).

Families continue to struggle with the cost of living, but a new report from Datasembly, which tracks prices in real time, finds that some back-to-school costs are going down.

According to the data, the total cost of popular school lunch staples has fallen 3.34%, year-over-year. The biggest decline is the price of a 5-bar package of Oat & Honey granola bars, which is down more than 20% from 2024.

But pretzel twists, white bread, mayo, fruit snacks and mozzarella cheese all cost slightly more.

Here’s the breakdown:

Lunch Box Staples July 2024 July 2025 YOY $ Change YOY % Change Oat & Honey granola Bars -gluten free, 5 bars $8.59 $6.86 -$1.73 -20.1% Applesauce cups - 6pk, 4oz $3.13 $2.97 -$0.16 -5.1% Classic Yellow Mustard 14oz $2.42 $2.37 -$0.05 -2.1% Black forest ham 9oz $5.16 $5.06 -$0.10 -1.9% Roasted Turkey Breast 9.oz $5.16 $5.07 -$0.09 -1.7% American Cheese slices, 24 ct $5.50 $5.41 -$0.09 -1.6% Whole Grain bread $3.67 $3.64 -$0.03 -0.8% Pretzel Twists, 16oz $4.01 $4.01 $0.00 0.0% White Bread $3.94 $3.95 $0.01 0.3% Squeeze real mayonnaise 20 oz $6.27 $6.29 $0.02 0.3% Mixed Fruit Snacks 10 pack $5.53 $5.61 $0.08 1.4% Mozzarella String cheese 12 ct $6.15 $6.30 $0.15 2.4% TOTAL $59.53 $57.54 -$1.99 -3.34%

School supplies

Families are also catching a break when they stock up on school supplies. The report shows the total cost of 15 items usually found in kids’ backpacks is down 7.05% from last year.

Three items are down by double-digit percentages. Construction paper is down the most – more than 50%.

The costs of a college notebook, a 4-pocket paper folder and 150 sheets of wide-ruled paper are the same as last year. Hand sanitizer, kids' scissors, a 12-inch ruler, washable glue and dry markers have all increased in price since last year. The price of markers recorded the largest increase, 20.6%.

Here’s the breakdown:

School Supplies July 2024 July 2025 YOY $ Change YOY % Change Construction paper, 96 sheets 6.26 3.03 -$3.23 -51.6% Broadline markers 10 ct 4.25 3.24 -$1.01 -23.8% Fine line markers 10 ct 3.51 3.08 -$0.43 -12.3% 1 subject Notebook 1.67 1.52 -$0.15 -9.0% Washable Glue Sticks, 3pk 3.32 3.13 -$0.19 -5.7% Pencils 10pk 3.88 3.77 -$0.11 -2.8% Colored pencils 24 ct 3.78 3.69 -$0.09 -2.4% 3 subject college ruled notebook 4.99 4.99 $0.00 0.0% 4 pocket paper folder 1.69 1.69 $0.00 0.0% 150ct wide ruled paper 3.19 3.19 $0.00 0.0% hand sanitizer 8oz 4.67 4.69 $0.02 0.4% Kids Scissors 2.67 2.77 $0.10 3.7% 12inch ruler 2.01 2.09 $0.08 4.0% Washable Glue 4oz 1.44 1.61 $0.17 11.8% Dry Erase Markers 4pk 5.43 6.55 $1.12 20.6% TOTAL $52.76 $49.04 -$3.72 -7.05%

In 2024, lunch box staples saw a modest 1.16% increase while school supplies saw prices rise 3.6% over the prior year.