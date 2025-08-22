School supplies, lunches cost a little less in 2025

The cost of popular school lunch items is down 3.34% year-over-year, led by Oat & Honey granola bars (-20.1%) and applesauce cups (-5.1%), though some items like mozzarella string cheese (+2.4%) and fruit snacks (+1.4%) rose slightly.
Prices for 15 common items are down 7.05% from 2024, with construction paper (-51.6%), broadline markers (-23.8%), and fine line markers (-12.3%) showing the steepest drops.
While some supplies (like notebooks and folders) stayed flat, others climbed—most notably dry erase markers (+20.6%), kids’ scissors (+3.7%), and washable glue (+11.8%).
Families continue to struggle with the cost of living, but a new report from Datasembly, which tracks prices in real time, finds that some back-to-school costs are going down.
According to the data, the total cost of popular school lunch staples has fallen 3.34%, year-over-year. The biggest decline is the price of a 5-bar package of Oat & Honey granola bars, which is down more than 20% from 2024.
But pretzel twists, white bread, mayo, fruit snacks and mozzarella cheese all cost slightly more.
Here’s the breakdown:
Lunch Box Staples
July 2024
July 2025
YOY $ Change
YOY % Change
Oat & Honey granola Bars -gluten free, 5 bars
$8.59
$6.86
-$1.73
-20.1%
Applesauce cups - 6pk, 4oz
$3.13
$2.97
-$0.16
-5.1%
Classic Yellow Mustard 14oz
$2.42
$2.37
-$0.05
-2.1%
Black forest ham 9oz
$5.16
$5.06
-$0.10
-1.9%
Roasted Turkey Breast 9.oz
$5.16
$5.07
-$0.09
-1.7%
American Cheese slices, 24 ct
$5.50
$5.41
-$0.09
-1.6%
Whole Grain bread
$3.67
$3.64
-$0.03
-0.8%
Pretzel Twists, 16oz
$4.01
$4.01
$0.00
0.0%
White Bread
$3.94
$3.95
$0.01
0.3%
Squeeze real mayonnaise 20 oz
$6.27
$6.29
$0.02
0.3%
Mixed Fruit Snacks 10 pack
$5.53
$5.61
$0.08
1.4%
Mozzarella String cheese 12 ct
$6.15
$6.30
$0.15
2.4%
TOTAL
$59.53
$57.54
-$1.99
-3.34%
School supplies
Families are also catching a break when they stock up on school supplies. The report shows the total cost of 15 items usually found in kids’ backpacks is down 7.05% from last year.
Three items are down by double-digit percentages. Construction paper is down the most – more than 50%.
The costs of a college notebook, a 4-pocket paper folder and 150 sheets of wide-ruled paper are the same as last year. Hand sanitizer, kids' scissors, a 12-inch ruler, washable glue and dry markers have all increased in price since last year. The price of markers recorded the largest increase, 20.6%.
Here’s the breakdown:
School Supplies
July 2024
July 2025
YOY $ Change
YOY % Change
Construction paper, 96 sheets
6.26
3.03
-$3.23
-51.6%
Broadline markers 10 ct
4.25
3.24
-$1.01
-23.8%
Fine line markers 10 ct
3.51
3.08
-$0.43
-12.3%
1 subject Notebook
1.67
1.52
-$0.15
-9.0%
Washable Glue Sticks, 3pk
3.32
3.13
-$0.19
-5.7%
Pencils 10pk
3.88
3.77
-$0.11
-2.8%
Colored pencils 24 ct
3.78
3.69
-$0.09
-2.4%
3 subject college ruled notebook
4.99
4.99
$0.00
0.0%
4 pocket paper folder
1.69
1.69
$0.00
0.0%
150ct wide ruled paper
3.19
3.19
$0.00
0.0%
hand sanitizer 8oz
4.67
4.69
$0.02
0.4%
Kids Scissors
2.67
2.77
$0.10
3.7%
12inch ruler
2.01
2.09
$0.08
4.0%
Washable Glue 4oz
1.44
1.61
$0.17
11.8%
Dry Erase Markers 4pk
5.43
6.55
$1.12
20.6%
|TOTAL
$52.76
$49.04
-$3.72
-7.05%
In 2024, lunch box staples saw a modest 1.16% increase while school supplies saw prices rise 3.6% over the prior year.