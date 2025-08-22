Write a review
  2. News
  3. Inflation and Cost of Living

School supplies, lunches cost a little less in 2025

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. School lunch and supply costs are down, with staples like granola bars dropping over 20%.

Lunch staples are down 3.34%, supplies down 7.05%

  • The cost of popular school lunch items is down 3.34% year-over-year, led by Oat & Honey granola bars (-20.1%) and applesauce cups (-5.1%), though some items like mozzarella string cheese (+2.4%) and fruit snacks (+1.4%) rose slightly.

  • Prices for 15 common items are down 7.05% from 2024, with construction paper (-51.6%), broadline markers (-23.8%), and fine line markers (-12.3%) showing the steepest drops.

  • While some supplies (like notebooks and folders) stayed flat, others climbed—most notably dry erase markers (+20.6%), kids’ scissors (+3.7%), and washable glue (+11.8%).

Families continue to struggle with the cost of living, but a new report from Datasembly, which tracks prices in real time, finds that some back-to-school costs are going down. 

According to the data, the total cost of popular school lunch staples has fallen 3.34%, year-over-year. The biggest decline is the price of a 5-bar package of Oat & Honey granola bars, which is down more than 20% from 2024.

But pretzel twists, white bread, mayo, fruit snacks and mozzarella cheese all cost slightly more.

Here’s the breakdown:

Lunch Box Staples

July 2024

July 2025

YOY $ Change

YOY % Change

Oat & Honey granola Bars -gluten free, 5 bars

$8.59

$6.86

-$1.73

-20.1%

Applesauce cups - 6pk, 4oz

$3.13

$2.97

-$0.16

-5.1%

Classic Yellow Mustard 14oz

$2.42

$2.37

-$0.05

-2.1%

Black forest ham 9oz

$5.16

$5.06

-$0.10

-1.9%

Roasted Turkey Breast 9.oz

$5.16

$5.07

-$0.09

-1.7%

American Cheese slices, 24 ct

$5.50

$5.41

-$0.09

-1.6%

Whole Grain bread

$3.67

$3.64

-$0.03

-0.8%

Pretzel Twists, 16oz

$4.01

$4.01

$0.00

0.0%

White Bread

$3.94

$3.95

$0.01

0.3%

Squeeze real mayonnaise 20 oz

$6.27

$6.29

$0.02

0.3%

Mixed Fruit Snacks 10 pack

$5.53

$5.61

$0.08

1.4%

Mozzarella String cheese 12 ct

$6.15

$6.30

$0.15

2.4%

TOTAL 

$59.53

$57.54

-$1.99

-3.34%

School supplies

Families are also catching a break when they stock up on school supplies. The report shows the total cost of 15 items usually found in kids’ backpacks is down 7.05% from last year.

Three items are down by double-digit percentages. Construction paper is down the most – more than 50%.

The costs of a college notebook, a 4-pocket paper folder and 150 sheets of wide-ruled paper are the same as last year. Hand sanitizer, kids' scissors, a 12-inch ruler, washable glue and dry markers have all increased in price since last year. The price of markers recorded the largest increase, 20.6%.

Here’s the breakdown:

School Supplies

July 2024

July 2025

YOY $ Change

YOY % Change

Construction paper, 96 sheets

6.26

3.03

-$3.23

-51.6%

Broadline markers 10 ct

4.25

3.24

-$1.01

-23.8%

Fine line markers 10 ct

3.51

3.08

-$0.43

-12.3%

1 subject Notebook

1.67

1.52

-$0.15

-9.0%

Washable Glue Sticks, 3pk

3.32

3.13

-$0.19

-5.7%

Pencils 10pk

3.88

3.77

-$0.11

-2.8%

Colored pencils 24 ct

3.78

3.69

-$0.09

-2.4%

3 subject college ruled notebook

4.99

4.99

$0.00

0.0%

4 pocket paper folder

1.69

1.69

$0.00

0.0%

150ct wide ruled paper

3.19

3.19

$0.00

0.0%

hand sanitizer 8oz

4.67

4.69

$0.02

0.4%

Kids Scissors

2.67

2.77

$0.10

3.7%

12inch ruler

2.01

2.09

$0.08

4.0%

Washable Glue 4oz

1.44

1.61

$0.17

11.8%

Dry Erase Markers 4pk

5.43

6.55

$1.12

20.6%

TOTAL

$52.76

$49.04

-$3.72

-7.05%

In 2024, lunch box staples saw a modest 1.16% increase while school supplies saw prices rise 3.6% over the prior year.  

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.