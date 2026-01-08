IRS announces start of 2026 tax filing season: January 26

The IRS officially kicks off the 2026 tax filing season on January 26.

New tax law provisions and updated forms could affect deductions, credits, and refunds.

A suite of online tools and resources is available to help taxpayers file accurately.

It’s that time of year again — the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially opened the 2026 tax filing season.

Starting January 26, 2026, taxpayers across the country can begin submitting their federal tax returns for the 2025 tax year. Whether you’re a seasoned filer or tackling taxes for the first time in a while, knowing what’s happening this year can make the process smoother and less stressful.

“The Internal Revenue Service is ready to help taxpayers meet their tax filing and payment obligations during the 2026 filing season,” IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said in a news release.

“As always, the IRS workforce remains vigilant and dedicated to their mission to serve the American taxpaying public. At the same time, IRS information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns during the filing season.”

What’s different this year

The IRS anticipates receiving about 164 million individual tax returns during this filing season, with most people filing electronically. The deadline to file and pay any taxes owed remains April 15, 2026.

One of the big talking points for this year is a group of new tax provisions that took effect under recent tax law changes — often referred to in IRS communications as the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

These changes affect how certain income and deductions are handled, including updated rules for things like tips, overtime, and car loan interest. Because of this, the IRS has rolled out new or revised forms (like Schedule 1-A) that you may need to use when preparing your return.

To help taxpayers navigate these updates, the IRS is promoting a variety of online tools and resources on IRS.gov. Through your personal IRS Online Account, you can check your tax records, view payment history, access important forms (like W-2s and 1099s), and track your refund status once your return is submitted.

Takeaway tips: How to make filing easier

Here are some practical tips to help you get through tax season with confidence:

Start early and stay organized. Gather your W-2s, 1099s, and any other income documents now so you’re not scrambling as the deadline approaches. Use IRS online tools. Setting up or accessing your IRS Online Account gives you a snapshot of your prior tax details and helps you navigate filings and payments more efficiently. Choose e-file with direct deposit. Electronic filing combined with direct deposit is usually faster and more secure — most refunds show up a few weeks after filing. Watch out for scams. The IRS will never contact you first by email or text asking for personal financial information — be cautious and verify anything that seems suspicious.

Tax season doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With a little preparation and the right resources, you can breeze through your return and make the most of the benefits available to you in 2026.