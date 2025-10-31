Insurance executives take home big bucks, stiff policyholders: CFA

Insurance executives take home huge salaries, bonuses and stock options

Policyholders hit with big premium hikes, widespread non-renewals

Insurance costs up 24% from 2021 to 2024, the study found

Being a top insurance executive is pretty sweet but for millions of policyholders, insurance is a bittersweet topic, thanks to steadily rising premiums and increasing non-renewals that leave consumers with no way to protect their precious investments, according to a study by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA).

“2024 was a bad year for policyholders, but another great year for insurance company shareholders and their CEOs,” said Michael DeLong, CFA’s Research and Advocacy Associate. “Insurance companies told regulators they had to charge consumers billions more in 2024 to stay afloat, but customers were just paying the price for insurer greed and executive excess.”

The study found that CEOs at the nation’s ten largest insurance companies received over $134 million in total compensation in 2024 and over $391 million over the past three years.

Meanwhile, from 2021 to 2024 homeowners insurance costs increased by 24% nationwide, well above the rate of inflation. And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, auto insurance costs were 7% higher in May 2025 compared to May 2024. At the same time as insurance companies have claimed no other option but to raise consumer prices, industry profits skyrocketed in 2024 to $169 billion, CFA said.

Execs earn, consumers struggle