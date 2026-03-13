Egg prices are falling fast after last year’s ‘eggflation’ surge

Egg prices are sharply lower than a year ago, with the average cost of a dozen eggs down more than 34% from early 2025 levels.

A surge in egg supply after farmers rebuilt flocks devastated by bird flu has flooded the market.

Demand has cooled as consumers who switched to alternatives during the price spike haven’t fully returned.

It wasn’t that long ago that shoppers were complaining about the sky-high price of eggs. Now, it’s a completely different story.

Retail egg prices have dropped dramatically since their historic peak in early 2025, when shortages pushed the average cost of a dozen eggs to more than $6. Today, prices are far lower—about $2.58 per dozen in January—representing a decline of more than 34% from a year earlier and nearly 60% below the March 2025 peak, according to consumer price data.

The sharp reversal highlights how quickly agricultural markets can swing from shortage to surplus.

From bird flu shock to recovery

The price surge in 2024 and early 2025 was largely triggered by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, which forced farmers to cull tens of millions of egg-laying hens across the United States. The sudden loss of birds created a supply crunch that sent prices soaring nationwide.

But poultry producers responded quickly by rebuilding their flocks once the outbreaks eased. As new hens began laying eggs, supply recovered and eventually overshot demand.

That rebound has been dramatic. In fact, egg inventories and flock sizes have grown so quickly that the industry is now dealing with oversupply, putting downward pressure on prices.

A classic supply glut

Economists say the current decline is a classic example of how agricultural markets work. When prices spiked, farmers expanded production to capture the higher profits. But by the time those new birds began producing eggs—often months later—the market had shifted. With more eggs than buyers, prices began sliding rapidly

Wholesale prices have dropped especially steeply. In some cases, they have fallen more than 80% from the highs seen earlier in 2025, according to market reports tracking egg commodities.

Retail prices typically follow wholesale trends with a delay because supermarkets buy eggs through contracts and adjust shelf prices more slowly.

Demand hasn’t fully recovered

At the same time, consumer demand has softened. During the height of the price spike, many households turned to alternative protein sources or cut back on eggs altogether. Some of that behavior has lingered, reducing the pressure on supply and helping push prices lower.

Seasonal factors also play a role. Demand often cools after major baking holidays like Easter, which historically leads to weaker egg prices in the months that follow.

Despite the recent drop, egg markets remain vulnerable to sudden changes. Bird flu outbreaks are still occurring sporadically, and even small disruptions can quickly tighten supply. Millions of birds have continued to be culled during localized outbreaks in 2026.

For now, though, shoppers are benefiting from the market’s swing in the opposite direction.

After a year when eggs symbolized inflation at the grocery store, the humble staple has become one of the few foods getting noticeably cheaper.