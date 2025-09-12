Here are the cities where residents have the highest bills

San Jose tops the list as the most expensive U.S. city for household bills, with residents paying a median of $3,523 per month.

Cleveland ranks lowest, where households spend just $1,606 monthly—22% below the national median.

Nationwide, bills average $2,058 per month, making up the single largest category of household expenses.

A new analysis of household spending shows that where Americans live has a dramatic impact on how much they pay in recurring bills. The doxoINSIGHTS 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2025 examined actual bill payment data from millions of households, covering more than 97% of U.S. zip codes.

The findings reveal a stark contrast: residents of San Jose, Calif., face the nation’s steepest household costs at a median of $3,523 per month – a staggering 71% above the U.S. median – while households in Cleveland, Ohio, pay just $1,606 per month, the lowest among major cities.

While discussions about cost of living often focus on housing prices, doxo emphasizes that household bills are the largest recurring expense for families, exceeding mortgage or rent, insurance, utilities, internet, and even mobile phones.

“Bills are the largest category of household spending, yet their impact on the cost of living is often overlooked,” said Jaimie Sheridan, head of INSIGHTS at doxo. “This level of transparency provides actionable insights based on actual payments—not estimates—helping consumers improve their financial well-being and businesses better understand their customers’ economic realities.”

Most and least expensive cities

According to the report, California dominates the high-cost list, with San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles joining San Jose as expensive when it comes to household bills. Along with Cleveland, cities such as Detroit, Dayton, Saint Louis, and Indianapolis all appear on the list of least expensive places to manage monthly expenses.

The report underscores how these differences can shape consumer decisions:

Financial health – Families can benchmark their bills against local and national medians to spot savings opportunities.

Provider evaluation – Bill-by-bill comparisons reveal where certain services may be disproportionately expensive.

Relocation considerations – For those weighing a move, understanding how bills contribute to overall living costs provides a more realistic financial picture.

With U.S. households spending a median of $24,695 annually on bills, the study offers a rare glimpse into the true day-to-day costs of American life, beyond the price tag of housing alone.