What to ask when considering a pre-paid funeral plan

What exactly is covered — and what isn’t?

Is the plan transferable, refundable or cancelable?

How is my money protected if the provider goes out of business?

As funeral costs continue to rise, more Americans are considering pre-paid funeral plans as a way to lock in prices and spare loved ones from difficult financial decisions. The concept is simple: pay in advance for funeral goods and services at today’s prices. But consumer advocates warn that not all plans are created equal — and the details matter

Before signing a contract, experts say consumers should slow down and ask a series of critical questions to ensure they understand what they’re buying.

What exactly does the plan include?

One of the biggest sources of confusion with pre-paid funeral plans is what is — and is not — covered. Some plans include only basic services such as the funeral home’s fee and transportation of the body. Others bundle items such as a casket, embalming, visitation, flowers and burial vault.

Consumers should request a detailed, itemized list and compare it to the funeral home’s General Price List, which funeral providers are required by federal law to provide.

It’s also important to ask:

Does the plan cover cemetery costs, including the burial plot and opening/closing of the grave?

Are there additional fees for death certificates, obituaries or clergy honorariums?

What happens if prices rise faster than expected?

Some contracts guarantee prices for selected items, while others simply set aside money that may or may not keep pace with inflation.

Is the plan guaranteed?

A key distinction in the funeral industry is between “guaranteed” and “non-guaranteed” contracts.

A guaranteed plan locks in the price of specified services regardless of future cost increases. A non-guaranteed plan, by contrast, sets aside funds that may fall short if funeral costs rise.

Consumers should ask directly: Is this plan guaranteed? If so, which items are guaranteed and which are not?

How is the money held?

Pre-paid funeral funds are typically placed in a trust account or used to purchase a life insurance policy. The structure affects both security and flexibility.

Ask:

Is the money held in trust, or is it funding an insurance policy?

Who controls the funds?

What happens if the funeral home closes or changes ownership?

State laws regulate pre-need funeral contracts, but protections vary. Consumers may want to verify the provider’s licensing and check for complaints with their state funeral board or attorney general’s office.

Can I cancel or transfer the plan?

Life circumstances change. People relocate, experience financial hardship or simply change their minds.

Before committing, ask:

Can I cancel the plan?

Will I receive a full refund?

Are there cancellation fees?

Can the plan be transferred to another funeral home if I move?

Some plans are portable nationwide; others are tied to a specific provider.

What if my wishes change?

Funeral preferences may evolve over time. Cremation rates, for example, have risen sharply in recent decades.

Consumers should find out whether they can modify arrangements later and whether changes would trigger additional costs.

Are sales tactics pressuring me?

Consumer advocates caution that some pre-need funeral plans are sold using high-pressure tactics, particularly to seniors. Buyers should never feel rushed.

It’s wise to:

Take a copy of the contract home for review.

Discuss the decision with family members.

Compare offers from multiple providers.

Is prepaying the right choice?

Pre-paying isn’t the only way to prepare. Some financial planners suggest setting aside funds in a payable-on-death bank account, which gives heirs flexibility while avoiding potential contract restrictions.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to personal preference: locking in details and prices today versus preserving flexibility for tomorrow.

By asking the right questions and carefully reviewing the fine print, consumers can ensure that a pre-paid funeral plan provides peace of mind — not unexpected complications — for themselves and their families.