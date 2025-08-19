Top 10 best jobs for older people in 2025

High-paying, low-strain roles: From sales manager to auditor, these jobs offer strong hourly wages and lighter physical demands.

Easy entry for seasoned candidates: Many roles only require a high school diploma plus relevant experience or licensing.

Four clever job-hunting tips: Leverage your network, highlight your expertise, be open to new fields, and keep your tech skills current.

Thinking about re-entering the workforce — or finding something rewarding to do in your golden years?

Good news: you’re in a sweet spot.

Resume Genius just shared its "10 Best Jobs for Older People in 2025," spotlighting roles that pay well, aren’t physically taxing, and lean on life experience over youth.

“Even though re-entering the workforce can feel daunting, seasoned professionals often have more potential to excel than they think,” shared Nathan Soto, Career Expert at Resume Genius.

“Experience is highly valued across industries, and many employers are seeking older candidates to step into leadership or managerial roles. Don’t be afraid to venture into fields beyond your previous career, your skills may be more transferable than you realize.”

The top 10 list

To determine the top 10 jobs for older people, career experts are Resume Genius analyzed dating from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Labor Force Statistics. They looked at the Current Population Survey to highlight jobs that had significant shares of older workers.

Based on that information, here’s the list they came up with:

Sales Manager Median hourly wage: $66.38 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 136,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 20 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma Computer systems analysts Median annual salary: $49.90 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 108,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 23 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11% Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree Management analysts Median annual salary: $48.65 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 326,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 18 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11% Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree Accountants and auditors Median annual salary: $39.27 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 464,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 14 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6% Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree Social and community service managers Median annual salary: $37.61 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 132,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 25 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 8% Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor’s degree Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing Median annual salary: $35.63 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 335,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 45 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 1% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma Property, real estate, and community association managers Median annual salary: $32.07 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 290,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 24 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 3% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma Food service managers Median annual salary: $31.40 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 224,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 42 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 2% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma Insurance sales agents Median annual salary: $29.02 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 157,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 18 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma Real estate brokers and sales agents Median annual salary: $28.35 Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 383,000 Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 40 Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 2% Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Smart Strategies for Older Job Seekers

In addition to the list, Resume Genius highlighted some of the best ways for older consumers to re-enter the job market.