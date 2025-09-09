Will the Federal Reserve cut interest rates next week?

Fed cuts expected—but size debated: Markets almost fully price in a 0.25 percentage-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September 16–17 meeting, though a larger 50-bp cut now holds about a 14% probability.

Reason for the shift: A weak August jobs report—with only 22,000 positions added and rising unemployment—has shifted the Fed’s focus toward supporting employment, even amid inflation concerns.

Consumer impact: If the Fed cuts rates, consumers could see relief on short-term borrowing costs like credit cards and personal loans—but long-term rates like mortgages may respond sluggishly or remain influenced by bond yields, inflation, and broader economic forces.

The stage is set for the Federal Reserve’s next policy move at its September 2025 meeting next week, and market sentiment strongly suggests that rate cuts are imminent.

Investors and analysts are nearly unanimous in expecting a quarter-point (25-basis-point) rate cut. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool and recent market signals show cut probability approaching certainty for that amount.

However, an unexpected half-point cut (50 basis points) is also in play. Markets suggest a roughly 14% chance of such an aggressive move amid intensifying concerns about a potential economic slowdown.

What fueled this shift?

Soft Job Market: The August employment report delivered a blow—just 22,000 jobs added and rising unemployment. This has intensified pressure on the Fed to act in the name of labor stability.

Inflation Still a Factor: While inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, recent data (e.g., jumps in producer prices) suggest that aggressive cuts may be unwarranted. Thus, a moderate approach – the 25-bp cut – is seen as most likely.

What it means for consumers