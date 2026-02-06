Think that IRS message is real? It might be AI

Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to impersonate the IRS, tax software companies, and even tax preparers through realistic texts, emails, calls, and social media posts.

While seniors are frequent targets, younger filers are also at risk — especially on social media — and anyone feeling rushed or overwhelmed can be vulnerable.

The IRS won’t text or email you, urgent threats are a major warning sign, and unusual payment requests or fake websites are clear signals of a scam.

For many Americans, tax season already comes with enough stress — gathering paperwork, double-checking numbers, and hoping for a refund instead of a bill. But this year, there’s another threat quietly lurking in inboxes, text messages, and phone calls: AI-powered scams designed to look and sound more convincing than ever.

Fraudsters are increasingly using artificial intelligence to impersonate IRS agents, tax software companies, and even trusted tax preparers, making it harder for consumers to tell what’s legitimate and what’s a trap. These scams can arrive as a perfectly worded email, a realistic robocall, or a text message that seems to know just enough personal information to feel real. The goal is simple — trick tax filers into handing over sensitive data or money before they realize something’s wrong.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Industry Expert at Truecaller, to learn more about who is most vulnerable to these scams, the red flags to watch for, and how to protect your personal information.

What to look for

LiaBraaten explained that while the tools that scammers are using are more sophisticated, the underlying patterns of deception remain visible if you know where to look. Here are some red flags to look out for this tax season:

Know the IRS' contact methods: The IRS will never initiate contact via text, email, or social media to discuss personal tax matters or refunds. If you didn't initiate the conversation, treat it with extreme caution. If a social media ad promises a secret credit or a refund that seems mathematically impossible, it’s bait.

False sense of urgency: Scammers rely on a false sense of urgency, capitalizing on external environmental factors that work on people's insecurities and fears. Pressure tactics such as threatening immediate arrest, deportation, or the loss of your refund if you don't act now.

Strange money requests: Any request to pay a tax bill via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, Zelle, or gift cards is a definite red flag.

Look closely at website addresses: Something like a link to “IRS-refund-portal.gov” instead of the official site is a trap designed to harvest your Social Security number and personal information, which could lead to identity theft and defrauding.

Who’s most at risk?

When it comes to these scams, LiaBraaten explained that no age group is out of reach for scammers. While seniors are the primary targets, Gen Z and Millennials are also targets.

“Seniors are more likely to answer the phone and treat incoming communication as a call to action,” he said. “This vulnerability stems from the fact that seniors have predictable wealth and income structures they have built, such as Social Security benefits, monthly pensions and retirement distributions.

“However, younger generations have less experience with filing taxes and spend more time on social media, where scammers are now setting traps through fake influencers and ‘too good to be true’ tax advice. Ultimately, anyone overwhelmed by the complexity of the tax code or the pressure of a tough and uncertain economy is susceptible.”

Protect your personal information

With much of tax season still left to go, there are ways to protect your personal information. Here are LiaBraaten’s best tips: