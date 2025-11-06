Here’s why it’s still hard to buy a house to live in

Investors are reshaping housing markets by paying premiums in high-cost regions and scooping up discounted homes in affordable states.

Realtor.com® reports investors’ market share edged up to 10.8% in Q2 2025, even as overall home sales declined.

Investor activity is amplifying price pressures in both luxury and entry-level markets nationwide.

Just when it seemed the housing market was becoming a little more favorable for buyers, investors have returned, snapping up an increasing number of properties and often paying premium prices.

Realtor.com’s Investor Report Mid-year Update shows that while overall home sales fell 4.2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, investor purchases declined by only 2.7%. As a result, investors’ share of the market ticked up to 10.8% — the second-highest level since 2022.

“Even as investors pull back from pandemic-era activity, they’re facing fewer headwinds than many typical buyers,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist. “With affordability still stretched and inventory tight, many would-be buyers remain sidelined, giving investors a larger share of the market and, in some areas, more influence over prices.”

The report suggests that investors’ steady activity, coupled with limited listings, is adding upward pressure on home prices in several regions.

Where investors are paying the highest premiums

In high-cost markets, investors are paying top dollar — sometimes tens of thousands above the median price. In Montana, for example, investors paid a median of $574,000, 35% higher than the state’s overall median price of $425,000. Utah followed closely at a 33.7% premium, while California investors paid 23.3% above market.

Among major metropolitan areas, Los Angeles led with a 19.8% investor premium, followed by San Diego (+9.2%) and New York City (+8.7%). Experts say this reflects investor confidence in short-term rentals and long-term appreciation potential in lifestyle and luxury markets.

While investors are spending big in high-cost regions, many are also seeking bargains in more affordable markets — often paying less than half the local median price. In Michigan, the median investor purchase price was just $118,000, 53.1% below the state’s overall median. Maryland (-45.4%), Virginia (-45.0%), and Delaware (-41.4%) saw similar patterns.

Metro areas like Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore offered some of the steepest discounts, with investors buying properties at prices 50% to 58% below the local median. These purchases often target entry-level or fixer-upper homes with strong rental yield potential.

High-demand regions see action

The highest investor presence was found in affordable, high-demand regions. Missouri led all states with investors making up 18.9% of buyers, followed by Mississippi (17.1%) and Nevada (15.4%). Memphis topped major metros, where more than one in four homes (25.2%) were purchased by investors. Other metros with high investor shares included St. Louis (20.6%), Kansas City (19.3%), and San Antonio (18.0%).

This geographic divide shows a growing split in investor strategies — some chasing cash flow in lower-cost areas, others focusing on appreciation and luxury demand in pricier markets.

In the first half of 2025, investors bought about 41,000 more homes than they sold — widening the gap from a year earlier. That imbalance has reduced available inventory, further tightening supply for traditional buyers.

“We’re seeing a clear split in investor strategy,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. “Some are doubling down on affordability and rental yield, while others are paying a premium for markets with persistent housing shortages. Both approaches reflect confidence that housing demand and rent potential will remain strong.”