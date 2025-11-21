States crack down on rental junk fees as tenants pay hundreds of millions annually

More than 20 states have now regulated rental housing junk fees, with three new states joining the fight since September 2024

Rental junk fees disproportionately impact people of color and lower-income renters who already struggle with housing affordability

State and local governments are using legislation and enforcement actions to protect tenants while federal action stalls

If you're a renter, you've likely been hit with surprise fees that seem to come out of nowhere. Application fees, "convenience" charges, pet deposits that never get returned – these so-called junk fees are costing tenants hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

But there's good news: states aren't waiting for Washington to act.

The rental fee problem is getting worse

In an updated report released this week by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), researchers found that rental housing junk fees continue to push affordable housing further out of reach for millions of Americans.

These aren't legitimate costs – they're often excessive charges that far exceed what landlords actually spend to provide services. Think $50 "processing fees" for online rent payments or $200 "move-in coordination" charges for services that cost the landlord almost nothing.

The impact hits hardest on communities that can least afford it. People of color and lower-income families are more likely to rent and struggle to find affordable housing, making them prime targets for these exploitative practices.

States step up where Washington won't

Since NCLC first published their report in September 2024, momentum has been building at the state level. Three additional states have passed new legislation to limit rental junk fees, and two others have strengthened their existing approaches.

More than 20 states now have some form of regulation on rental housing junk fees. Local governments are also taking action through city ordinances, and both private attorneys and government lawyers are filing lawsuits to hold landlords accountable.

This patchwork of protection is happening because federal lawmakers have failed to act on a national scale.

Your action plan to fight back

Don't wait for your state to pass protections – you can start defending yourself today:

Document every fee you're charged and ask for written justification of costs Research your state and local tenant protection laws to know your rights Challenge excessive fees in writing and keep copies of all correspondence Report predatory landlords to your state attorney general's office Contact your state representatives to push for stronger tenant fee protections Consider joining or supporting local tenant advocacy groups If facing illegal fees, consult with a tenant rights attorney or legal aid organization

Know the red flags

Watch out for these common junk fee tactics:

Processing fees for basic services like rent payment or lease applications

Mandatory "convenience" charges for online transactions

Excessive move-in or move-out fees that far exceed actual costs

Non-refundable deposits disguised as fees

Administrative charges that duplicate services already covered by rent

The bottom line: While federal action on rental junk fees remains stalled, state and local governments are stepping up to protect tenants from exploitative practices. Don't assume you have to pay every fee a landlord demands – know your rights, document everything, and fight back against charges that aren't reasonable or proportionate to actual costs. The tide is turning against predatory rental practices, but you need to be your own best advocate.