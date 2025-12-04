What are Trump Accounts, and who can benefit?

The new Trump Accounts program establishes tax-advantaged investment accounts for children — with a $1,000 “seed” contribution from the U.S. government for eligible newborns.

Parents or guardians, and optionally other family members, employers, or charities, can contribute up to $5,000 per year per child (with up to $2,500 of that possibly coming from an employer) to help the account grow over time.

The money is invested in low-cost U.S. stock-index funds (e.g., broad-based mutual funds or ETFs), and cannot be withdrawn until the child reaches age 18; at that point the account generally functions like a traditional retirement account (IRA). (Forbes)

Michael and Susan Dell, of the Dell Computer fortune, made headlines this week when they announced a $6.25 billion donation to the new Trump Accounts for infants. An estimated 25 million children will benefit that single donation.

Many parents may be asking, “What is a Trump Account and can my child benefit?”

Here’s how it works:

Launched under the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Trump Accounts are meant to give children a financial head start from birth — automatically investing in the stock market on their behalf.

For children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028, the government will deposit $1,000 into a new Trump Account if parents/guardians file the proper election form.

The account is then managed by the child’s guardian — but invested broadly in U.S. equities, aiming to grow over decades via compounding.

What’s behind the program?

Supporters argue Trump Accounts:

Offer every American child — regardless of family income — a chance to build long-term financial assets from birth.

Promote financial literacy and long-term saving habits by exposing families early to investing and compounding returns.

Provide a flexible multi-purpose nest egg — usable for higher education, starting a business, buying a first home, or other major expenses when the child becomes an adult.

According to estimates by the administration’s economists, a baby born in 2026 whose guardians contribute the annual maximum could see the account reach roughly $303,800 by age 18—and over $1 million by age 28 under optimistic stock-market growth assumptions.

How parents can enroll their child