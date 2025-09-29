Gold prices hit another record high

Prices are fueled by familiar drivers such as low real interest rates, inflation concerns, geopolitical instability, a weaker U.S. dollar, and steady central bank buying.

Record ETF inflows, more aggressive central bank purchases, and growing doubts about U.S. fiscal stability and the dollar’s dominance are intensifying demand.

Analysts caution that a stronger dollar, delayed Fed rate cuts, or improving global risk sentiment could trigger a pullback despite the powerful momentum.

Gold surged to yet another record high to start the week, surpassing $3,800 a ounce in Monday’s trading. The relentless rally has been driven by the same forces that have supported prices all year, but now are being amplified by new momentum.

The familiar drivers remain firmly in place. Low or falling real interest rates keep non-yielding gold attractive. Inflation concerns sustain its role as a hedge.

The year has been marked by geopolitical instability and a weaker U.S. dollar, both of which continue to fuel safe-haven demand. Finally, central banks are still building reserves at a steady pace.

"Some people describe gold as the sum of all fears, whether they're economic or political, and it's quite clear that at the moment we've got issues on both sides," market analyst Ross Norman, told Reuters.

Emerging factors

But 2025 has added new accelerants. Record inflows into gold-backed ETFs have transformed the metal into a mainstream portfolio asset.

Central banks appear less sensitive to price swings, buying aggressively regardless of levels. Growing doubts over U.S. fiscal stability and dollar dominance are pushing more reserve managers toward gold.

At the same time, expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year are lowering the opportunity cost of holding gold, while momentum traders and fear-of-missing-out flows are reinforcing the rally after prices vaulted past key resistance levels.

Still, analysts warn the surge is not invincible. A stronger dollar, delayed rate cuts, or a sharp reversal in global risk sentiment could trigger a pullback. For now, though, gold’s combination of old and new drivers continues to shine, sending prices into uncharted territory.