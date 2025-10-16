15 best remote jobs for stay-at-home moms in 2025

RemoteJobs.io ranked 15 flexible, high-paying careers ideal for stay-at-home moms in 2025.

The list spans entry-level jobs like online tutoring to six-figure roles in marketing and finance.

Experts say remote work lets moms build fulfilling careers while staying present for their families.

The days of choosing between career and family are quickly fading.

According to a new report from RemoteJobs.io, remote work is opening up a world of opportunities for stay-at-home moms who want both flexibility and financial security. Released as part of the platform’s 2025 Best Stay-At-Home Mom Jobs Report, the list highlights 15 remote-friendly careers that pay well, require little to moderate education, and allow mothers to work on their own terms.

“The traditional in-office 9-to-5 doesn’t fit everyone, especially parents," Lauren Mastroni, Career Expert at RemoteJobs.io, said in a news release.

"Remote work offers a realistic way for stay-at-home moms to re-enter the workforce or start new careers that align with their family routines. These roles give moms the ability to use their skills as well as expand their income and maintain their identity beyond parenting, all while staying close to the people who matter most.

How the rankings were made

To build the list, RemoteJobs.io analyzed data from the Current Population Survey (CPS) and O*NET Online, focusing on roles where women make up the majority of workers between ages 20 and 44. The report excluded jobs that typically require advanced degrees, instead zeroing in on roles accessible with a bachelor’s degree or less.

Each occupation was evaluated for income potential, growth outlook, and remote feasibility using RemoteJobs.io’s proprietary database of verified remote positions. Only jobs with median annual salaries above $40,000 and steady projected growth through 2034 made the cut.

The 15 Best Remote Jobs for Stay-at-Home Moms

The report divided the top 15 list into three categories: Most Flexible Work-From-Home Jobs, Work-From-Home Jobs for Moms with No Experience, and Highest-Paying Remote Jobs for Moms.

Here’s a look at the full list:

Most Flexible Work-from-Home Jobs

Market Research Analyst — $76,950

Human Resources Specialist — $72,910

Public Relations Specialist — $69,780

Training and Development Specialist — $65,850

Career Counselor or Advisor — $65,140

Paralegal or Legal Assistant — $61,010



Work-from-Home Jobs for Moms with No Experience

Fundraiser — $66,490

Graphic Designer — $61,300

Fitness Instructor — $46,180

Online Tutor — $40,090

Highest-Paying Remote Jobs for Moms