Some cities will still pay you to move there

We all have days when we'd like to just throw everything in the car and take off for parts unknown — Tahiti, Mazatlan or maybe even Muscle Shoals. Well, sorry to say but if you want to try Tahiti or Mazatlan it will have to be on your tab. But Muscle Shoals, Alabama, is a different story.

It just so happens that Muscle Shoals and other cities in the Shoals region of Alabama — Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia —are still paying people to move there. It's a program, called Make My Move, that started during the pandemic, when cities were having trouble attracting new residents, and it's still popular in various spots that you may never have thought of moving to. The Shoals region towns are paying up to $10,000 for remote workers who earn at least $52,000 annually.

Top programs currently active

West Virginia's Ascend program offers $12,000 to remote workers who move to designated communities like Morgantown, New River Gorge, or Greenbrier Valley, paid as $10,000 in monthly installments during the first year and $2,000 after the second year. The program also includes a free outdoor recreation package and co-working space access.

Texarkana, which straddles Texas and Arkansas, offers one of the most generous packages at over $18,000, including cash for a down payment, co-working space discounts, and cultural event tickets. The program also offers college students a 25% tuition discount and one free class at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Topeka, Kansas offers up to $15,000 through its Choose Topeka program — $10,000 for renters and $15,000 for homebuyers. Unlike many programs, this one isn't limited to remote workers. Topeka is the state capital and also has a large mental health facility.

Other notable programs

Newton, Iowa is offering $10,000 in cash to people who purchase homes valued at more than $240,000. Baltimore's "Live Near Your Work" program matches employer contributions between $1,000 and $2,500, for total incentives of $2,000 to $5,000 or more, depending on the employer.

Hamilton, Ohio was accepting applications through July 1, 2025 for a "reverse scholarship" program that helps recent STEM graduates with student loan debt. It might be worth checking to see if that's been extended.

Alaska's unique approach

Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend pays annual dividends to all residents, with amounts varying by year — Governor Mike Dunleavy requested about $3,900 per person for 2025, though the legislature is expected to approve closer to $1,400.

Requirements and considerations

Most programs target remote workers and require you to live in the area for at least one to two years. A spokesperson for MakeMyMove noted that while cash often gets attention, "the thing remote workers actually move for is a better quality of life in a community where they feel they belong".

The website MakeMyMove.com tracks these programs and can help you find options that match your situation.