Title lock system foils reverse mortgage scam against elderly homeowner

Ohio case highlights rising elder fraud risks: A scammer’s attempt to steal home equity through a reverse mortgage was thwarted.

SmartPolicy technology stopped the crime: EquityProtect’s system locked the property title, forcing lender verification.

Billions lost to elder scams annually: Financial crimes against seniors surged 46% in 2024, according to the FBI.

Title lock halts reverse mortgage scam

A title theft attempt against an elderly homeowner in Columbus, Ohio, was stopped this summer thanks to a fraud prevention tool designed to protect property owners from unauthorized transactions.

The case involved a scammer who had persuaded an older man to secure a reverse mortgage on his home in an effort to steal his equity. But the homeowner’s daughter, who holds Power of Attorney and Guardianship over his real estate, had previously enrolled the property with EquityProtect, a Nevada-based company specializing in real estate fraud prevention.

EquityProtect’s patented technology blocked the attempted transaction by locking the home’s title. When the lender sought authorization to proceed, the request was flagged and routed to the daughter, who confirmed her father had no need for the loan.

Family intervention prevents financial loss

“I was shocked when I heard from EquityProtect that my father was attempting to take out a mortgage on his home, as he has no need,” the victim’s daughter said. “We have been dealing with the influence this scammer has over my father for years, and I cannot imagine how horrific it would have been if they had succeeded."

The homeowner’s identity is being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the case and an ongoing investigation.

Elder fraud on the rise

Financial crimes targeting seniors are becoming increasingly common. The FBI’s Boston Division reported $4.88 billion in losses from elder fraud in 2024, representing a 46% jump in complaints and a 43% increase in reported losses from the prior year.

“EquityProtect offers unmatched protection from title theft because, unlike other systems out there, it stops the crime before it actually occurs,” said Jon Dovidio, the company’s vice president of business development.

Prevention Tips: How to protect seniors from title fraud

Monitor property records: Regularly check your county recorder’s office to confirm no unauthorized liens or mortgages have been filed.

Use title lock services: Consider enrolling vulnerable family members in fraud-prevention programs that freeze title transfers until verified.

Secure legal authority: Establish Power of Attorney or guardianship if a loved one is at risk of being influenced by scammers.

Educate seniors about scams: Talk openly about common fraud tactics, such as “investment opportunities” or “urgent” financial decisions.

Guard personal information: Shred documents, avoid sharing Social Security numbers, and use secure passwords.

What to do if you suspect title fraud

Act quickly: Contact your county recorder’s office to flag any unauthorized filings. Alert authorities: Report suspected fraud to your local police and state attorney general’s office. Contact your lender: If a fraudulent mortgage has been initiated, notify the bank immediately. Check your credit: Order free credit reports to look for unusual activity. File an FTC complaint: Use the Federal Trade Commission’s identity theft portal to create a recovery plan.

Quick Checklist

✅ Review property title records regularly

✅ Consider title lock protection

✅ Set up Power of Attorney if needed

✅ Educate loved ones about scams

✅ Report suspicious activity immediately