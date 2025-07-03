Why you shouldn’t buy a home with someone with a low credit score

A lower credit score leads to higher interest rates, pricier mortgage insurance, and costlier homeowners insurance in most states

Buying a home with a partner with lower credit could increase monthly payments by $437, adding up to $63,000 over the typical length of owning a home

Costs vary by market, with San Jose, San Francisco, and San Diego seeing the highest spikes

In relationships, opposites may attract, but when it comes to credit scores, financial mismatches could mean paying a hefty price. A new study by Mortgage Research Network reveals that buying a home with a partner who has a credit score below 640 can raise monthly housing costs by an average of $437, adding up to nearly $63,000 over a typical 12-year ownership span.

The study takes a hard look at the true cost of coupling finances when creditworthiness isn’t equal. Analyzing data from the 50 largest U.S. cities, researchers compared homeownership expenses between couples with uniformly excellent credit and those where one partner's score fell below 640. They considered mortgage rates, private mortgage insurance (PMI), homeowners insurance, and local housing prices.

Financial liability

The result: A low credit score isn’t just a numerical blemish; it’s a financial liability.

"Beyond relationship stability, a partner's low credit score can significantly increase the cost of buying a home, most people's biggest investment," said Tim Lucas, lead analyst at Mortgage Research Network. “Understanding these financial impacts early can help couples make smarter decisions together.”

The impact of credit-score mismatches varies widely depending on geography. San Jose, California, tops the list with an eye-popping monthly increase of $1,049, followed closely by San Francisco ($926) and San Diego ($751). Even cities with lower home prices aren't sky high, Memphis, Tennessee, for example, see a 30.2% jump in housing costs when a low-score partner is involved.

Here’s a glimpse of the most affected metro areas:

San Jose, CA: +$1,049/month (+9.5%)

San Francisco, CA: +$926/month (+9.4%)

Memphis, TN: +$363/month (+30.2%)

Detroit, MI: +$212/month (+29.9%)

Oklahoma City, OK: +$457/month (+24.1%)

Kansas City, MO: +$402/month (+20.4%)

On average, across all 50 cities analyzed, monthly costs rose by 14.4% when a partner with sub-640 credit was added to the mortgage.

Not just about rates

While higher mortgage rates are a key contributor to the added cost, the study finds that low credit also drives up PMI premiums and homeowners' insurance. In community property states, the financial burden can be even broader. Some lenders are required to consider both spouses’ credit histories and debts, even if only one name is on the mortgage.

Beyond finances, bad credit can also spell trouble for relationships. A Federal Reserve study cited by Mortgage Research Network found that couples with a 66-point credit score difference were 24% more likely to break up within four years, suggesting that credit compatibility might be just as important as shared values or hobbies.