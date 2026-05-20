Fake job listings are fueling new anxiety for today’s job seekers

Two-thirds of surveyed job seekers say they’ve suspected a job posting was fake or misleading.

Poor grammar, vague company details, and unrealistic salaries were among the biggest warning signs.

Experts say AI-generated listings may be making it harder for applicants to identify legitimate opportunities.

The online job hunt is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, and for many applicants, the problem isn’t just competition — it’s trust.

A new survey from Resume Genius found that 67% of active U.S. job seekers say they’ve encountered job postings they believed were fake or misleading. The findings highlight how skepticism has become a growing part of the application process, especially as more listings appear across digital job boards and hiring platforms.

One of the biggest culprits: artificial intelligence.

"AI-generated job postings have made an already stressful process even harder to navigate. Job scams aren't new, but AI has made them far more widespread — and far more convincing, says Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius.

“Scammers can now produce postings that are polished and grammatically clean, stripping away the telltale signs job seekers have traditionally relied on to spot fake roles. Job seekers are now having to sift through more questionable listings than ever just to find legitimate opportunities. That extra layer of vetting adds a real mental burden on top of an already exhausting search."

The survey

The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 active U.S. job seekers conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Resume Genius.

Researchers screened participants to ensure they were actively searching for work at the time of the survey. The sample included people who were employed, self-employed, and temporarily unemployed, offering a range of perspectives from individuals at different stages of the job search process.

The survey launched on March 16, 2026, and explored several topics related to modern job hunting, including resume strategies, concerns about applicant tracking systems, interview stress, employer ghosting, AI use, mental health, and misleading job postings.

Resume Genius analyzed the results for broad trends as well as differences across gender and age groups. Pollfish used Random Device Engagement technology in an effort to create a balanced and organic participant pool, and percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number.

What the survey found

The survey found that uncertainty is widespread even among people who aren’t completely sure they’ve seen a fake listing. Nineteen percent of respondents said they were unsure whether a posting they encountered was legitimate, while only 14% said they had never suspected a listing of being fake or misleading.

When asked what makes a posting appear suspicious, respondents pointed to several common warning signs. Poor grammar and typos topped the list alongside vague company information, with both cited by 52% of participants. Nearly half of respondents also said salaries that seemed “too good to be true” immediately raised concerns, while 41% viewed undisclosed pay as a red flag.

Other warning signs included requests for personal or financial information early in the process, applications that appeared AI-generated, and attempts to move conversations off trusted job platforms. Together, the findings suggest many applicants are becoming more cautious and analytical when reviewing opportunities online.

For consumers, the report underscores the importance of slowing down and verifying details before sharing information or committing time to an application.

“To protect themselves, job seekers should verify any role on the company's own careers page, look up the recruiter or hiring manager on LinkedIn, and treat any request for personal or financial details upfront as an immediate red flag,” Chan suggests.