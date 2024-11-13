Write a review
H&R Block to pay $7 million for falsely promising "free" tax preparation

The tax prep giant is settling a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit seeking changes for consumers who use H&R Block’s online tax filing services. H&R Block has agreed to a settlement that will impact the 2025 tax filing season.

This includes a $7 million payment to the FTC to compensate consumers affected by the company’s practices.

The FTC alleged that H&R Block misled consumers by advertising “free” tax filing when most users could not file for free. Many consumers also faced challenges downgradin...

