Congress may soon make payday loan apps more predatory

Nearly 200 consumer groups warn that proposed legislation would gut protections against predatory payday loan apps

The bill would hide true borrowing costs and exempt lenders from military protection laws

Apps like DailyPay and MoneyLion have already trapped workers in cycles of debt with fees averaging over 800% APR

In an announcement this week, nearly 200 labor, consumer, and civil rights organizations issued a stark warning: legislation expected to be reintroduced soon would supercharge predatory payday lending through smartphone apps.

What's happening in Congress

The proposed bill, modeled after last year's H.R. 7428, would declare that payday loan apps "are not credit." This seemingly technical change would gut basic consumer protections that currently help you understand what you're really paying.

Here's how the legislation would harm you, consumer advocates say:

Hide the true cost of borrowing by removing requirements to show Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

Exempt payday loan apps from Military Lending Act protections, including cost caps and arbitration bans

Encourage a business model where you must pay fees just to access your own earned wages

Help states dismantle existing safeguards against predatory payday loans

The apps are already causing trouble

Real-world evidence shows these apps are trapping workers in debt cycles right now, the consumer coalition said:

DailyPay pushed users into smaller, more frequent loans to maximize fees, averaging over $300 in revenue per worker annually. One worker took out 450 loans in under two years, paying nearly $1,400 in fees.

MoneyLion advertised "0% APR" but nearly nine out of ten advances carried fees averaging over 800% APR once all costs were included.

Research from the Center for Responsible Lending found that overdraft fees increased 56% on average after people began using these apps.

Here are self-defense recommendations from the consumer groups