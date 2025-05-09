Consumers found a little price relief at the grocery store in April

The cost of 25 commonly purchased grocery items dropped to $149.75 in April, down $4.51, or nearly 3%, from March and 1.2% lower than April 2024.

While whole bean coffee decreased by 7 cents from March, it remains 80 cents higher than last year. Organic eggs fell 37 cents month-over-month but are up $1.30 compared to April 2024.

Price fluctuations are product-dependent, with some prices falling but others still edging higher.

Many grocery prices are beginning to fall, according to the April ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index. The index tracks prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items each month.

In April, the 25 items cost $149.75, down from $154.26 in March, a savings of $4.51, or nearly 3%. Year-over-year, the index is down 1.2%.

Whole bean coffee down 7 cents from March while 80 cents higher than a year ago.

A dozen organic eggs cost 37 cents less than in March but cost $1.30 more than in April 2024.

One of the biggest one-month price declines was for a pound of salted butter. Its price fell 81 cents since March and cost 19 cents less than in April 2024.

The April Shopping Cart Index is at its lowest level since ConsumerAffairs and Datasembly launched it in 2023. The April Index is 7.7% lower than in January 2024, when the Index peaked.

The April Shopping Cart Index

Product January 2024 January 2025 February 2024 February 2025 March 2025 March 2025 April 2024 April 2025 Penne Pasta 16 oz $2.04 $1.90 $2.21 $1.89 1.92 1.96 1.93 1.96 Select-a-size Paper towels $21.99 $23.99 $21.99 $22.49 20.99 20.99 20.99 20.99 Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz $2.19 $2.19 $2.30 $2.16 2.28 2.22 2.29 2.22 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz $1.80 $1.56 $1.56 $1.43 1.43 1.43 1.46 1.44 Cola Bottle 2 liters $2.84 $2.93 $2.90 $3.05 2.9 3.12 2.89 3.13 Whole Milk Half Gallon $2.16 $2.54 $2.22 $2.53 2.53 2.64 2.59 2.7 Whole Bean Coffee 12oz $12.93 $12.20 $12.55 $12.21 11.97 12.61 11.88 12.68 Organic eggs 1 dozen $5.27 $6.90 $5.46 $7.30 5.46 7.18 5.51 6.81 Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz $3.11 $3.27 $3.18 $3.27 3.27 3.24 3.29 3.24 Frosted donuts 8 count $6.49 $4.93 $5.32 $4.77 5.3 5.25 5.27 5.26 Tomato ketchup 20 oz $3.88 $4.25 $4.02 $4.37 3.78 3.84 3.79 3.89 Mayonnaise 30 oz $6.38 $6.38 $6.78 $6.39 6.33 6.3 6.35 6.31 Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size $6.36 $5.63 $7.17 $5.40 5.59 5.56 5.57 5.58 American Cheese singles 24 ct $5.82 $5.30 $6.01 $5.28 5.49 5.39 5.5 5.38 Salted Butter 1 lb $6.19 $6.17 $5.92 $6.23 5.73 6.01 5.71 5.52 Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag $3.61 $3.81 $3.51 $3.86 3.92 4.05 3.93 4.03 Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz $3.79 $3.69 $3.79 $3.69 3.79 3.69 3.79 3.69 Cookies 14.3oz $7.64 $3.78 $7.63 $3.78 9.82 4.25 9.82 5.95 Bacon 16 oz $7.69 $7.43 $8.53 $7.91 7.61 8.08 7.7 8.06 Liquid dish detergent 46 oz $5.57 $5.58 $5.57 $5.58 5.57 5.58 - - Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct $7.65 $7.11 $7.67 $7.14 7.65 7.3 7.62 7.29 1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct $13.94 $12.79 $14.07 $12.67 12.29 12.4 12.26 12.46 Peanut Butter 16.3 oz $4.39 $3.17 $3.70 $3.10 3.31 3.26 3.31 3.26 White rice 32 oz $5.42 $4.95 $5.44 $4.94 5.18 4.87 5.15 4.86 Laundry detergent 96 oz $13.11 $13.31 $13.42 $13.26 13.09 13.04 13.09 13.04 $ 162.26 $ 155.76 $162.92 $154.70 157.2 154.26 151.69 149.75

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.