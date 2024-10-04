Rent increases are forcing people to move in these cities and states in 2024

Rent increases, spurred by limited housing and construction, are forcing people to move much more often in some states and cities.

An average of 6% of U.S. renters say they were forced to move in 2024 because their landlord increased their rent in the last six months, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau conducted between August 20 and Sept. 16.

A dozen states and 10 major cities recorded moves above the national average, a ConsumerAffairs analysis finds.

Rent increases usually come down to how many housing units are available and under construction: Fewer homes and apartments means less competition and landlords can charge higher rent.

California, a state with the nation's highest population that has long suffered from poor housing availability and weak construction, topped the list with more than 10% of renters saying the cost of rent forced them move to a cheaper place in the last six months.

But five states came close to California: New Hampshire (9.2%), Oregon (8.7%), Utah (8.6%), North Carolina (8.6%) and Florida (8.4%).

There's been a shortage in rental units in New Hampshire since shortly before the pandemic, and New Hampshire Public Radio reports that climbing rent prices in the tight, expensive market encouraged the creation of a new law that aims to cut extra costs from background checks, application fees and more.

The state with the lowest share of renters saying they had to move because of a rent increase was South Carolina (1.6%), followed by Wyoming (1.8%) and Louisiana (1.9%).

Rising costs have cooled in South Carolina since 2023, which may partly explain why fewer people said they were forced to move.

North Carolina's capital Raleigh was also the most competitive rental market in the Southeast U.S. in 2023, based on how long apartments were vacant, number of renters bidding and other factors, according to RentCafe.

But 10 cities among 15 of the U.S.'s biggest metro areas were above the national average of renters saying they were forced to move.

The city with the highest percentage of renters saying a rent increase made them move was Los Angeles at 13%, followed by Miami (12%) and Seattle (9%).

Los Angeles, like other major cities in recent years, has struggled with a housing shortage that has made rents unaffordable.

Nearly three out of five renters in Los Angeles were paying 30% or more of their income to rent in 2023, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

But there are some signs of relief for the residents of Los Angeles: The average rent for a one bedroom apartment in the city fell 3% to $1,868 in May from a year prior, which was a decline four times greater than the national average and represents the biggest drop in a California major city, Crosstown reports.

A big reason for the recent drop in Los Angeles is that construction projects, delayed during the pandemic, are revving up and injecting an influx of housing.

On the other hand, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Washington D.C. were roughly tied with around 5% of renters saying they were forced to move because of a rent increase, but this came only slightly below the national average.