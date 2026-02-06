Here’s why it’s getting harder to find a job

U.S. job openings fell to 6.5 million in December, continuing a downward trend and marking a decline of nearly one million positions over the past year.

Hiring and separations both held steady at 5.3 million, signaling a labor market that is cooling but not collapsing.

Quits remained unchanged at 3.2 million, suggesting workers are growing more cautious about leaving their jobs.

Government data is showing a huge drop in the number of job openings from December 2025. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports total job openings dropped to 6.5 million at the end of the month, down 386,000 from November, and nearly one million lower than a year earlier.

That’s the lowest level since September 2020, making it more difficult for job seekers to find employment.

The steepest declines in open positions were concentrated in professional and business services, which shed 257,000 openings. Retail trade followed with a loss of 195,000 openings, while finance and insurance fell by 120,000. Together, those sectors accounted for most of the month’s decline.

Despite fewer available jobs, hiring activity remained largely unchanged. Employers added 5.3 million workers in December, matching the prior month’s pace and translating to a hiring rate of 3.3%. Gains were modest and uneven, with increases in real estate and rental and leasing, as well as state and local government jobs outside of education. Federal government hiring dipped slightly.

Evidence of stability

Separations — which include quits, layoffs, discharges, and other departures — also totaled 5.3 million in December, leaving the overall separation rate unchanged at 3.3%. That balance between hires and separations suggests a labor market that is stabilizing rather than contracting sharply.

Voluntary quits, often viewed as a measure of worker confidence, remained flat at 3.2 million. Quits declined notably in professional and business services and private educational services, but rose in retail trade and the information sector. The quits rate stayed at 2.0%, continuing a gradual cooling from the elevated levels seen during the height of the “Great Resignation.”

Layoffs and discharges were little changed overall at 1.8 million, with a steady rate of 1.1%. However, transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw a sizable increase in layoffs, while finance and insurance recorded a modest decline. Other separations, such as retirements and transfers, also held steady.