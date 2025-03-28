Mortgage rates resumed their decline this week

Just in time for the spring homebuying season, interest rates are reaching their lowest level in months. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.65% this week.

A year ago at this time, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate was 6.79%. Since then it has been as high as 7%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down by two basis points this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a statement accompanying the survey’s release. “Recent mortgage rate stability continues to benefit potential buyers this spring, as reflected in the uptick in purchase applications.”

New rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.65% as of March 27, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.67%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.79%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.89%, up from last week when it averaged 5.83%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.11%.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.