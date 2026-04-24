Mortgage rates eased again this week

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 6.23%, the lowest level of the past three spring homebuying seasons.

Declining rates are beginning to boost purchase applications, refinancing and pending home sales, signaling improving market momentum.

Despite recent declines, rates are expected to remain above 6% in the near term, with gradual easing possible later in 2026.

Mortgage rates moved lower again this week, providing a measure of relief to homebuyers as the critical spring selling season gets underway.

Freddie Mac said that the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.23%, down from 6.30% the previous week and well below 6.81% a year ago. The 15-year fixed rate also declined to 5.58%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined again… to 6.23%,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater, noting rates are now at their lowest level in three spring homebuying seasons.

Early signs of renewed housing activity

The easing in borrowing costs is already showing up in housing data. Freddie Mac pointed to increases in purchase applications, refinancing activity and pending home sales as evidence of improving demand.

Other data reinforce that trend. Pending home sales rose in March and inventory is increasing, while prices have begun to soften in some regions, giving buyers more leverage.

At the same time, the long-standing “lock-in effect”—where homeowners with ultra-low pandemic-era mortgage rates were reluctant to sell—is beginning to ease, helping bring more listings to market.

Still, the recovery remains uneven. Overall, home sales are near multi-decade lows following the sharp rise in rates since 2022, and affordability challenges persist.

What’s driving rates right now

Mortgage rates have been volatile in recent months, largely tracking movements in the 10-year Treasury yield and broader economic uncertainty.

Recent declines have been tied to lower bond yields and easing inflation fears, although geopolitical tensions—particularly involving energy markets—continue to create upward pressure.

Rates briefly dipped below 6% earlier this year but have since rebounded as inflation concerns linger.

Looking ahead, economists expect mortgage rates to remain relatively stable in the low-to-mid 6% range in the near term, barring major changes in inflation or Federal Reserve policy.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady for now after cutting them late in 2025, which should help prevent another sharp rise in mortgage costs.

Forecasts suggest rates could drift down toward the high-5% range by late 2026, but not quickly enough to dramatically improve affordability in the short run.

Impact on the housing market

Lower mortgage rates are likely to support a gradual rebound in housing activity, but not a full recovery.

Buyers: Slightly improved affordability and more inventory may encourage more purchases, especially as prices stabilize.

Sellers: Easing of the lock-in effect could bring more homes to market, improving supply.

Overall market: Activity is expected to pick up modestly, though still constrained by high home prices and economic uncertainty.

While falling mortgage rates are providing a welcome tailwind, the housing market’s trajectory will depend heavily on inflation trends, Federal Reserve policy and global economic conditions in the months ahead.