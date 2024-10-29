If you think it’s getting harder to find a job, you’re right

The buzz on social media is that it is getting harder to find a job. Apparently, there’s some truth to that.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports U.S. job openings fell to 7.44 million at the end of September, the lowest level since January 2021.

The number of job openings decreased in health care and social assistance, falling by 178,000. State and local governments have 79,000 fewer job openings while the financial services and insurance industries increased their help wanted ads by 85,000 during the month.

August's job opening numbers weren’t as good as first thought. The number was revised lower from the 8.04 million open jobs initially reported a month ago.

In September, establishments with one to nine employees showed little or no change in job openings, hires, quits, and total separations rates, while the layoffs and discharges rate increased. For establishments with 5,000 or more employees, the job openings, hires, and total separations rates showed little or no change.

Job openings provide an indication of the labor market’s health. As employers cut back on hiring the labor market tightens.

The difficulty in landing a job is a popular topic on Reddit throughout 2024. “I've been looking for a job the past two months, applying different places and don't even getting answers back from most of them, and now that I need any source of income I been going to staffing agency all of them told me they have no open positions at the moment,” Prestigious-Bid4279 posted.

‘Ghost jobs’

Some job seekers have complained about a growing number of “ghost jobs,” listings for jobs that don’t exist. Some employers have even admitted to posting jobs they don’t intend to fill.

A May survey by ResumeBuilder found four in 10 companies said they published job listings for jobs that didn’t exist. The survey also revealed:

Three in 10 companies currently have active fake listings

Alleviating employee workload concerns and suggesting company growth top reasons behind fake job posting strategy

Hiring managers say fake job postings led to boosted revenue, morale, and productivity

Seven in 10 hiring managers believe posting fake jobs is morally acceptable

The survey also revealed that much of the motivation to post a fake job was deception.

Companies said they posted fake job listings to make it appear the company is open to adding personnel, to suggest the company is growing and to make employees believe their workload would be alleviated by new workers.