State Farm sending $5 billion back to car insurance policyholders

State Farm Mutual will return $5 billion in cash to auto policyholders through a one-time dividend this summer.

The payout follows recent rate reductions in 40 states that are already saving customers an estimated $4.6 billion annually.

The average dividend payment will be about $100 per vehicle, with distributions varying by state and premium amounts.

Car insurance rates have been one of the leading drivers of inflation, with costs rising at double digit rates. State Farm policyholders are getting a bit of relief.

The insurance giant has announced that it will pay $5 billion back to auto insurance customers through a one-time dividend, marking one of the largest policyholder returns in the company’s history.

The payments, which will begin this summer, will be distributed to qualifying customers covering more than 49 million State Farm Mutual auto vehicles nationwide. On average, customers can expect about $100 per insured vehicle, though the exact amount will vary depending on state regulations and the premiums paid.

The reason for the dividend

The Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer said the dividend is made possible by the company’s strong financial position and better-than-expected underwriting performance, reflecting broader improvements reported across the auto insurance industry.

“As a mutual company with a customer-first focus, State Farm Mutual is able to provide value directly to our customers while maintaining financial strength to keep our promises in the future,” said Jon Farney, State Farm Mutual’s president and CEO. “That translated this year to lower auto rates and cash back in the form of a $5 billion policyholder dividend.”

Unlike publicly traded insurers that answer to shareholders, State Farm Mutual operates as a mutual company, meaning it is owned by its policyholders. Company leaders say that structure allows earnings to be returned directly to customers when financial conditions permit.

Rates reportedly softening

The dividend announcement comes on top of significant rate reductions already implemented in 2025. State Farm Mutual said it has lowered auto insurance rates in 40 states in recent months, citing declining auto repair costs and a drop in collision frequency. The company estimates those rate cuts are saving customers approximately $4.6 billion annually, with average premium reductions of about 10%.

State Farm said it will continue monitoring trends in repair costs and accident frequency and adjust rates as conditions warrant.

The insurer, which has operated for more than a century, said the financial turnaround reflects ongoing investments in research and safety initiatives aimed at reducing risk. Among those efforts is a recently launched national distracted driving awareness campaign, grounded in the company’s consumer research, designed to curb accidents and improve road safety.