Tax Day is here, ready or not. You must pay up and file a return or extension

Key takeaways:

Extension gives extra time to file — but not extra time to pay taxes

Deadline for extension request is April 15; filing extension runs through Oct. 15

Special automatic extensions apply to military, expats, and disaster-area taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding Americans that they can still request an extension to file their tax return — but they must act by the midnight April 15 deadline.

Filing for an extension gives taxpayers until October 15, 2025 to submit their federal return without facing late-filing penalties. However, the IRS emphasized that this extension does not extend the time to pay. Taxes owed are still due by April 15, and interest and penalties will begin to accrue immediately on any unpaid amounts after that date.

“An extension gives you more time to file — not more time to pay,” the IRS cautioned in its announcement.

Three ways to request an extension

The IRS outlined three simple ways to request a filing extension:

Use IRS Free File at IRS.gov: This no-cost option is available to all individual taxpayers regardless of income. You’ll need to estimate your 2024 tax liability and submit the request by April 15. Pay Online and Select “Extension”: Taxpayers can make a payment using IRS online tools and choose “extension” as the payment reason. This method acts as an extension request and provides an instant confirmation. Mail Form 4868: You can file a paper Form 4868 or use an e-filing partner to submit the form electronically. You must estimate your tax due and pay any remaining balance.

Automatic extensions for some

Certain taxpayers qualify for automatic filing extensions without needing to file a request:

Military personnel stationed outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico get an automatic extension to June 16 to file, though payments are still due by April 15.

Service members in combat zones have at least 180 days from the time they leave the combat zone to file and pay.

U.S. citizens and resident aliens living abroad also receive an automatic extension until June 16 to file, though payment is still due April 15.

Taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas may receive automatic extensions for both filing and payment. The IRS maintains an updated list of eligible areas at IRS.gov/disasters.

Payment options still available

Taxpayers who owe can pay using a variety of options:

Through their IRS Online Account

Using IRS Direct Pay

Via the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS)

Or with a credit card, debit card, or digital wallet

For more information or to access tools and forms, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov.