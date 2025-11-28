Black Friday deals spark overspending as holiday shopping ramps up

Black Friday promotions trigger urgency and impulsive online buying

Convenience features like one-click checkout fuel overspending and debt

Experts urge shoppers to add “friction,” track triggers and plan purchases

Americans spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday last year, according to Adobe Analytics, reflecting the powerful psychological pull of deep discounts and limited-time offers. Retail researchers say the annual surge in promotions creates a sense of urgency that can override financial caution. When shoppers are convinced a deal is fleeting, they are more likely to buy first and think later.

The widespread use of one-click checkout, stored credit-card information and “buy now, pay later” loans amplifies that impulse. These tools promise convenience and instant gratification — a quick dopamine spike that often comes before consumers take a moment to consider whether a purchase is necessary. As a result, many shoppers overspend during the holidays and wind up carrying debt well into the next year.

Experts warn of psychological triggers behind holiday purchases

Financial therapists say the mechanics of Black Friday deals intentionally play on emotional vulnerabilities. Sales can serve as an outlet for stress, boredom or a desire for reward, especially during a busy and sometimes emotionally charged holiday season. Without guardrails, these forces can push consumers into patterns of unhealthy spending.

Nathan Astle, a certified financial therapist, recommends “removing the runway” for impulse purchases by deleting stored payment information from online accounts, apps and mobile wallets, in a New York Times report. “Anything that makes spending slightly less convenient reduces the likelihood of overspending,” he said.

Other experts advise adding intentional delays to the buying process. Strategies include setting a 24-hour waiting period before making any discretionary purchase or listening to a full song before pressing the checkout button — a small pause that can interrupt the emotional rush that leads to impulse buying.

Small behavioral shifts can rein in holiday overspending

Researchers say introducing “points of friction” can help curb automatic spending behaviors. For in-store shoppers, this can mean carrying items by hand instead of using a cart, intentionally limiting how much can be purchased. For online shoppers, creating wish lists instead of loading items into a cart can often provide the same sense of satisfaction without completing the purchase.

Planning ahead also makes a significant difference. Financial counselors recommend making a list of what you truly need and noting regular prices before Black Friday begins. Armed with this information, shoppers are better able to determine whether a discount is genuine or artificially inflated.

Another key step is identifying personal triggers — whether certain product categories, social-media ads or influencer recommendations. Unfollow or mute accounts that nudge you toward impulse buys, and steer clear of “haul” videos that glamorize excessive consumption.

Understanding emotional spending improves long-term habits

Experts emphasize that holiday overspending is often a symptom of deeper emotional patterns. Keeping a money journal can help shoppers recognize what they were feeling before, during and after each purchase. That awareness can reveal hidden motivations — such as loneliness, stress or boredom — that fuel unnecessary spending.

While Black Friday deals promise big savings, financial counselors say the best bargain may be slowing down long enough to understand the forces driving your decisions.

Tips to avoid holiday overspending