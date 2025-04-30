Here are the best months to sell and buy a home

Key takeaways:

May, February and April are the best months to sell a home.

Home sellers should aim to list homes earlier in the year to get the most money.

Conversely, homebuyers should aim to buy later in the year to get better deals.

The month a home is listed for sale can make a big difference in the final sale price.

The early months of the year, particularly May, February and April, are the best months to sell a home, according to an analysis by property-data company ATTOM, which reviewed sales of more than 47 million single-family homes and condos from 2015 through 2024.

The analysis is based on a so-called seller premium, found by comparing the median sales price with a valuation model at the time of sale.

May had a seller premium of 9.5%, followed by February (9.4%), April (9.1%), June (9%) and March (8.8%) as the rest of the top five best months to sell a home.

There are also best days to sell a home that fetch much higher seller premiums.

May 27 had a seller premium of 14%, followed by May 26 (13.7%), March 31 (12.9%), March 30 (12.6%) and April 28 (12.5%) in the rest of the top five best days to sell a home.

What are the best months to buy a home?

For homebuyers looking for a deal, some months tend to be better than others.

Generally, homebuyers can get better prices on homes later in the year.

November had the lowest seller premium, with 6.4%, followed by October (6.6%), September (6.9%), December (7.2%) and December (7.2%) as the other five best months to buy a home.

And some days had much lower seller premiums.

December 24 was the best day to buy a home, with the lowest seller premium of 3.5%, followed by December 26 (4.2%), November 6 (4.5%), December 4 (4.6%) and November 13 (4.6%) as the rest of the five best days to buy a home.

Below is a searchable table on the best days to sell a home.

