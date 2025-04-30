Here are the best months to sell and buy a home

Key takeaways:
- May, February and April are the best months to sell a home.
- Home sellers should aim to list homes earlier in the year to get the most money.
- Conversely, homebuyers should aim to buy later in the year to get better deals.
The month a home is listed for sale can make a big difference in the final sale price.
The early months of the year, particularly May, February and April, are the best months to sell a home, according to an analysis by property-data company ATTOM, which reviewed sales of more than 47 million single-family homes and condos from 2015 through 2024.
The analysis is based on a so-called seller premium, found by comparing the median sales price with a valuation model at the time of sale.
May had a seller premium of 9.5%, followed by February (9.4%), April (9.1%), June (9%) and March (8.8%) as the rest of the top five best months to sell a home.
There are also best days to sell a home that fetch much higher seller premiums.
May 27 had a seller premium of 14%, followed by May 26 (13.7%), March 31 (12.9%), March 30 (12.6%) and April 28 (12.5%) in the rest of the top five best days to sell a home.
What are the best months to buy a home?
For homebuyers looking for a deal, some months tend to be better than others.
Generally, homebuyers can get better prices on homes later in the year.
November had the lowest seller premium, with 6.4%, followed by October (6.6%), September (6.9%), December (7.2%) and December (7.2%) as the other five best months to buy a home.
And some days had much lower seller premiums.
December 24 was the best day to buy a home, with the lowest seller premium of 3.5%, followed by December 26 (4.2%), November 6 (4.5%), December 4 (4.6%) and November 13 (4.6%) as the rest of the five best days to buy a home.

