Medical debt linked to housing instability

Adults with medical debt face a sharply higher risk of housing instability, including trouble paying rent or a mortgage.

A new national study found medical debt is linked to a 44% higher likelihood of housing problems the following year.

Researchers warn the findings highlight a growing affordability crisis that connects health care costs with housing security.

Some surveys have found that medical bills are the most common financial factor cited by individuals who file for bankruptcy, though the exact share is hard to determine. However, new data show new evidence that medical bills can severely impact Americans’ financial lives.

For example, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reports that people burdened by medical debt are significantly more likely to experience housing instability in the following year.

Their study, published January 12 in JAMA Network Open, found that adults who reported medical debt in 2024 had a seven-percentage-point higher chance of facing housing instability in 2025 than those without medical debt. That difference translates to a 44% increased risk of problems such as difficulty paying rent or a mortgage, eviction, or foreclosure.

The findings add to mounting evidence that medical debt—already a widespread issue in the United States—can have cascading effects that reach well beyond health care itself.

A common and costly burden

Using data from a nationally representative survey, researchers analyzed responses from 1,515 U.S. adults who participated annually between 2023 and 2025. About one in six respondents reported having medical debt in 2024, while roughly one in 12 reported housing instability in 2025.

Of the 240 participants who said they had medical debt in 2024, 60 reported experiencing housing instability the following year. Renters were particularly affected, accounting for about two in five adults with medical debt in 2025.

“Given what we know about the importance of housing for health, these findings suggest that for many people, receiving health care can lead to medical debt, and then to housing instability,” said Kyle Moon, the study’s first author and a doctoral candidate in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Mental Health. “This can create a cascade of consequences, including delayed health care, that jeopardizes health.”

The broader affordability picture

The research team, led by senior author Dr. Catherine Ettman, examined how financial stressors interact to affect health and well-being. Health care costs in the U.S. can be high even for insured individuals, and medical debt affects tens of millions of households nationwide.

Earlier research by Ettman and colleagues linked medical debt to skipping mental health care in subsequent years. Other studies have shown similar connections between medical debt and forgoing needed medical treatment.

“This analysis weaves together two important drivers of affordability in the United States,” Ettman said. “It suggests that medical debt is linked with housing instability, which we know could have further influence on health outcomes.”

The study draws on data from the Cumulative Life Stressors Impact on Mental Health and Well Being (CLIMB) Study, which began in 2020 to measure the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey now tracks a wide range of health and socioeconomic factors, including income, savings, insurance coverage, and housing stability.