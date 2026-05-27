Here are the cities where $300,000 still buys a starter home

Zillow found 29 major metro areas where a typical single-family starter home is still priced below what a median-income household can afford.

Birmingham, Pittsburgh, and Detroit topped the list, with starter homes costing roughly 55% to 61% less than the maximum “affordable” price for local buyers.

The study arrives as starter homes now cost at least $1 million in 233 U.S. cities, up from 85 cities just five years ago.

Before home prices inflated during the pandemic, first-time buyers could usually find a small, two or three-bedroom home they could afford.

But even after the median home price surged to record highs, Zillow reports there are still pockets of affordability where a $300,000 budget can buy a starter home.

A new Zillow analysis identified 29 major metro areas where typical single-family starter homes remain priced below what local median-income households can reasonably afford. In many of those markets, entry-level homes cost well under $300,000.

The most affordable market in the study was Birmingham, Alabama, where Zillow estimated the affordable home price for a median-income household at $309,362. The typical starter home there was valued at just $120,408 — about 61% below the affordability threshold. Pittsburgh and Detroit followed closely behind, with starter homes priced around $120,000 to $131,000.

The Midwest and Rust Belt offer prime opportunities

Other Midwest and Rust Belt cities dominated the list, including St. Louis, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Buffalo, where starter homes remained significantly below local affordability limits. Zillow said these markets stand out because buyers can still find entry-level homes without stretching their budgets to the breaking point.

Even some faster-growing Southern metros made the cut. In Charlotte, North Carolina, Zillow found the typical starter home was worth $259,353 — more than $100,000 below the maximum price considered affordable for a median-income household in the area.

The report highlights a sharp divide in the U.S. housing market. While some regions still offer relatively attainable starter homes, affordability has evaporated in many coastal and high-demand cities.

On the other end of the scale

Earlier this year, Zillow reported that starter homes now cost at least $1 million in 233 U.S. cities, nearly triple the number recorded five years ago. California alone accounted for 113 of those cities, while New York and New Jersey also saw large concentrations of seven-figure starter homes.

Nationwide, the typical starter home is still worth less than $200,000, according to Zillow, but the rapid growth in high-cost markets has made homeownership increasingly difficult for first-time buyers.

Zillow economists said inventory conditions are beginning to improve, giving buyers slightly more negotiating power than they had during the pandemic-era housing frenzy. More homes are hitting the market, listings are sitting longer, and sellers are increasingly cutting prices.

Affordability remains a major hurdle, however. Separate analyses have found that starter homes priced below $300,000 have virtually disappeared in dozens of markets nationwide.