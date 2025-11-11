Veteran homebuyers face affordability challenges compared to a decade ago

Just 21.8% of U.S. home listings are affordable to the typical veteran using a VA loan, compared to 26.5% for veterans using conventional loans.

Affordability is improving slightly, thanks to lower mortgage rates and rising incomes.

Veterans could afford more than half of listings in 2015, showing how dramatically housing affordability has eroded over the past decade.

Home affordability remains a major challenge for millions of would-be buyers, especially military veterans. A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin finds that just over one in five U.S. home listings are affordable for the typical military veteran using a VA loan — a sign of how far housing affordability has slipped since the mid-2010s.

While affordability remains tight, the market has shown modest improvement compared to last year, offering a glimmer of hope to veteran homebuyers.

Nationwide, 21.8% of listings are affordable to the typical veteran using a VA loan, up from 20.2% in 2023. For veterans using conventional loans, 26.5% of listings are within reach, up from 25.5% last year — the lowest level ever recorded.

The trend mirrors what’s happening for non-veteran buyers, with 22.8% of listings affordable for households using a conventional loan, up slightly from 21.7% in 2024.

The small gains come as mortgage rates and housing costs stabilize. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dipped from 6.81% in 2023 to 6.66% today, while home-sale prices have largely plateaued. Meanwhile, rising incomes — up roughly 10% for both veterans and non-veterans since 2023 — are helping more buyers qualify for homes.

Why VA borrowers still face challenges

VA loans, designed to help veterans buy homes with little or no down payment, come with tradeoffs. While they typically carry lower interest rates and no private mortgage insurance, 90% of VA borrowers make no down payment, which raises monthly costs.

“VA loans provide a great opportunity for first-time veteran homebuyers to purchase a home without the substantial down payment that’s required of most buyers these days,” said Redfin economist Grishma Bhattarai. “It allows them to get their foot in the homeownership door and start building equity, but it comes with the tradeoff of a bigger loan and higher monthly costs.”

Even so, VA loans are becoming slightly more common. In August, 7.3% of mortgaged homebuyers used a VA loan, up from 6.5% a year earlier — the highest share for that month in six years. The uptick may reflect sellers becoming more willing to accept offers from VA buyers in today’s slower market.

A decade of declining affordability

The contrast between today’s housing market and that of a decade ago is stark. In 2015, a veteran using a VA loan could afford 53% of all U.S. home listings. Today, that figure has fallen to less than half that level.

Home prices have roughly doubled over the past 10 years, while incomes have risen far more slowly. The typical veteran household now earns about $85,955, up 48% since 2015, while non-veteran incomes have grown 54%.

That’s far short of the pace of home-price growth, which surged during the pandemic amid record-low mortgage rates and remote work trends.

Some metro areas remain relatively affordable for veterans. Detroit tops the list, where 60% of listings are affordable to a typical veteran using a VA loan, followed by San Antonio (53.4%), Cleveland (48.3%), Pittsburgh (43.6%), and Baltimore (42.7%).

In these regions, home prices are significantly lower — the median Detroit home sold for about $215,000 in September.

On the other hand, California remains nearly out of reach. Veterans using VA loans can afford less than 1% of listings in San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and only around 2% in San Diego and Anaheim, where home prices regularly top $1 million.