For the first time in months, the average house payment rose in March

Median U.S. mortgage payment rose to $2,742, up 0.4% year over year — the first increase in nearly six months.

Mortgage rates climbed to a six-month high, with daily averages reaching as high as 6.64%.

Home prices increased 2.1% annually, contributing to worsening affordability and slowing buyer activity.

Home affordability just got a little worse. The reversal in mortgage rates, combined with still-rising home prices in some markets, pushed monthly payments up for the first time in nearly half a year, according to a new report from Redfin.

In March, the median monthly mortgage payment reached $2,742, marking a modest 0.4% increase from a year earlier, but reversing a roughly six-month trend of flat or declining costs.

The uptick comes as borrowing costs surged in recent weeks. The average mortgage rate climbed to a six-month high of about 6.38%, with daily averages hitting as much as 6.64% toward the end of the period analyzed.

Home prices are still rising

At the same time, home prices also moved higher. The median sale price rose 2.1% year over year during the four weeks ending March 29 — the largest increase in roughly a year — adding further pressure on buyers already contending with elevated financing costs.

Redfin attributed much of the recent increase in mortgage rates to rising oil prices and broader economic uncertainty tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Those factors have pushed up bond yields, which heavily influence mortgage rates.

Because of higher costs, there is less demand. Pending home sales fell 1.2% compared with a year earlier, while mortgage purchase applications declined 3% week over week, signaling reduced buyer activity.

Homes are also taking longer to sell, with the typical property spending 53 days on the market — five days longer than a year ago.

Buyers pull back as supply builds

Spring is the most active season for home sales, but affordability challenges appear to be sidelining many would-be buyers, even as the number of homes for sale increases. New listings rose 1.7% year over year, contributing to a growing imbalance between supply and demand.

Redfin reported a gap of roughly 630,000 more sellers than buyers — the largest on record dating back to 2013 — highlighting a shift in market dynamics that could give remaining buyers more negotiating power.