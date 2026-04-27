Consumer sentiment falls to record low in April

U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low of 49.8 in April, reflecting broad pessimism across income, age, and political groups, according to the University of Michigan survey.

Rising inflation concerns and economic uncertainty drove the decline, with expectations for future conditions and personal finances weakening significantly.

Despite worsening sentiment, consumer spending has remained relatively stable so far, though economists warn prolonged pessimism could eventually slow economic growth.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in April, dropping to the lowest level on record, as households grew increasingly pessimistic about the economy, according to the University of Michigan’s latest Survey of Consumers.

The final April reading of the Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 49.8, down from 53.3 in March, marking a 6.6% monthly decline and a 4.6% drop from a year earlier. This represents the weakest level in the survey’s decades-long history and underscores a broad deterioration in public confidence.

Broad-based decline across households

The decline was widespread, cutting across income levels, age groups, and political affiliations, with all major components of the index weakening.

The Current Economic Conditions Index fell to 52.5, down from 55.8 in March.

The Index of Consumer Expectations, which measures outlook for the economy, dropped to 48.1 from 51.7.

Preliminary data earlier in the month had shown an even steeper decline to 47.6, reflecting an approximately 11% drop from March and signaling a rapid shift in sentiment.

Survey director Joanne Hsu noted that the downturn has been “broad-based,” with declines observed across all demographic groups.

Inflation fears and global tensions influence outlook

Consumers cited rising prices and economic uncertainty as key drivers of their pessimism. Many respondents reported growing concern over inflation, declining personal finances, and weaker asset values, according to the survey data.

Expectations for inflation have also increased notably. One-year inflation expectations surged to around 4.7%–4.8%, representing one of the largest monthly jumps in recent years.

Geopolitical tensions — particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran — have further intensified concerns, contributing to higher energy prices and broader economic uncertainty.

“The Iran conflict appears to influence consumer views primarily through shocks to gasoline and potentially other prices, said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu. “In contrast, military and diplomatic developments that do not lift supply constraints or lower energy prices are unlikely to buoy consumers.”

Not-so-great expectations

Forward-looking indicators showed some of the steepest declines. Expectations for business conditions and the broader economy weakened significantly, with one-year business outlooks dropping sharply and personal finance expectations falling by roughly 11%.

The survey also found that consumers are increasingly worried about their ability to maintain living standards amid rising costs, a trend that could weigh on future spending decisions.

Despite the sharp drop in sentiment, actual consumer behavior has not yet fully reflected the pessimism. Recent data show solid household finances and stable spending, suggesting a disconnect between how consumers feel and how they are acting.

Economists warn, however, that sustained low sentiment could eventually translate into reduced consumption, slower economic growth, and more cautious business investment if confidence fails to recover.

April’s data highlights a significant shift in consumer psychology as economic uncertainty intensifies. While sentiment improved slightly from its preliminary reading, it remains near historic lows, signaling continued caution among U.S. households heading into the second quarter of 2026.