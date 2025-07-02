If you’re selling your home, avoid these mistakes

Many homeowners overestimate the value of costly renovations when selling a home, ignoring affordable improvements that yield better returns.



Sellers underestimate the importance of digital presentation — screen appeal now outweighs curb appeal in influencing buyer interest.



Skipping due diligence in hiring a real estate agent and misunderstanding disclosure laws can lead to legal and financial setbacks.

It’s getting harder to sell a home. Buyers have begun to balk at still-rising prices and mortgage rates north of 6%. In some markets, People who bought in the last two years are underwater.

So, it’s important to avoid mistakes when listing a home for sale. A new survey from Zillow and The Harris Poll found that those mistakes are common and costly.

From overestimating the impact of pricey renovations to downplaying the importance of screen appeal, the report identifies five key areas where sellers often go wrong — and a few where they’re getting it right.

Misguided investments

One of the biggest takeaways from the survey is that homeowners frequently invest in the wrong home improvement projects before listing. Nearly one in four sellers (23%) believe building an addition will yield the best return on investment.

However, the data show that simpler and far less expensive upgrades — like a fresh coat of paint or updated landscaping — can offer a better return.

“Many sellers assume that big, expensive renovations will guarantee a higher sale price,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties in Miami. “In reality, buyers respond more to smart presentation, competitive pricing, polished staging, and strategic updates. A strong first impression is what gets buyers in the door.”

Digital presentations are key

Another major blind spot for homeowners is the value of “screen appeal” — the impression a listing makes online. Despite the digital shift, 40% of homeowners still believe curb appeal is the most important factor in first impressions. Zillow’s data disagree: homes listed with Zillow Showcase — which includes high-res images, interactive floor plans, and 3D tours — sell for 2% more on average compared to similar listings without these enhancements, the company said.

Many homeowners are also cutting corners when choosing a real estate agent. A quarter of sellers surveyed admitted they didn’t see the need to read online reviews, research sales history, or interview multiple candidates — steps that can help sellers find an experienced local expert who can price and market their home effectively in a shifting market.

Listing the wrong features

When it comes to describing their property, sellers often highlight features that don’t deliver the payoff they expect. Nearly half (45%) think an open floor plan increases the sale price, yet these homes actually sell for 0.2% less than expected.

On the other hand, homes featuring natural materials — like soapstone countertops, walnut cabinetry, or white oak floors — can command up to 3.5% more, but only 9% of sellers recognize this advantage.

A particularly concerning finding is that more than half of sellers (56%) think they should hide problems like structural damage, pest issues, or asbestos in order to sell more quickly. Not only is this unethical, but it's also illegal in many jurisdictions. Sellers are required to disclose known issues, and a good agent can help navigate these legal responsibilities.

Where sellers are getting it right

Despite these pitfalls, the survey also found that many sellers are savvy about how to market their homes. About 70% of homeowners understand that listing a property on all major real estate platforms — such as Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com — gives them the best shot at maximizing sale price. Only a small minority (8%) believe that private or pocket listings yield better results.

Moreover, 37% of sellers know to ask agents where they plan to list the home — a crucial question in today’s competitive housing market.