IRS publishes filing instructions for ‘no tax on tips’ and other new tax breaks

The IRS has released a new Schedule 1-A for tax year 2025 tied to the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” offering deductions for tips, overtime pay, car loan interest, and seniors.

Eligible workers can deduct up to $25,000 in qualified tips and up to $12,500 in overtime pay ($25,000 for joint filers), subject to income limits.

Seniors born before Jan. 2, 1961, may qualify for an enhanced deduction of up to $6,000 per person, with larger benefits for married couples filing jointly.

The federal tax-filing deadline is just weeks away and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled a new tax form designed to help millions of Americans take advantage of expanded deductions authorized under the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

For tax year 2025, taxpayers will use a newly created Schedule 1-A, along with updated instructions included in the Form 1040 instruction booklet, to claim deductions for qualified tips, overtime compensation, car loan interest, and an enhanced deduction for seniors.

The agency said the new schedule consolidates these benefits into a single form, allowing eligible taxpayers to reduce their taxable income whether they take the standard deduction or itemize.

Deduction for tips

Under Part II of the new instructions, workers who customarily and regularly receive tips may deduct up to $25,000 in qualified tips. The deduction begins to phase out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $150,000, or $300,000 for married couples filing jointly.

To qualify, tips must be properly reported to employers and reflected on tax documents. Married taxpayers must file a joint return to claim the deduction.

The IRS included worksheets and examples to help workers calculate their eligible tipped income. The instructions also define what constitutes “qualified tips” and provide guidance on which occupations typically meet the criteria.

Overtime pay deduction

Part III details how certain employees can deduct overtime compensation required under Section 7 of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. Qualified overtime is defined as compensation paid above a worker’s regular rate of pay in accordance with federal law.

Eligible taxpayers may deduct up to $12,500 in overtime pay, or up to $25,000 for married couples filing jointly. As with the tip deduction, the benefit phases out once modified adjusted gross income surpasses $150,000 for single filers and $300,000 for joint filers. Married couples must file jointly to qualify.

The IRS provided worksheets and examples illustrating how to calculate the allowable amount.

Car loan interest

Part IV introduces a deduction for qualified passenger vehicle loan interest. Taxpayers may claim the deduction regardless of whether they itemize.

The instructions define key terms, including “qualified passenger vehicle loan interest,” “applicable passenger vehicle,” “final assembly in the United States,” and “personal use.” An example in the guidance illustrates how to determine whether a loan meets the criteria.

Enhanced deduction for seniors

Part V outlines an enhanced deduction for older taxpayers. To qualify, an individual — or both spouses, if filing jointly — must have been born before Jan. 2, 1961, and must have a valid Social Security number. Married couples must file jointly to claim the benefit.

The maximum enhanced deduction is $6,000 per eligible person. Couples filing jointly can claim up to $12,000 if both spouses meet the age and Social Security requirements.

The deduction is reduced when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Push for e-filing

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and opt for direct deposit to receive refunds more quickly and securely. Electronic filing reduces errors, the agency said, because tax software performs calculations, flags common mistakes, and prompts filers to provide missing information.

The new Schedule 1-A and related instructions are now available with the 2025 Form 1040 materials, marking one of the most significant updates to individual tax filings in recent years.