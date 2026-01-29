Here are the most buyer-friendly housing markets for 2026

Home buyers are likely to face less competition and lower stress in Indianapolis, Atlanta, and Charlotte this year, according to new housing market research.

Zillow has named those three metros the most buyer-friendly large housing markets of 2026, leading a list of 10 U.S. cities where conditions favor shoppers.

The top markets combine affordability, easing price growth, and lighter competition, giving buyers more leverage than in hotter markets such as Hartford.

Home shoppers tired of bidding wars may finally find some breathing room in 2026 — especially in parts of the Midwest and the South.

Zillow has released its annual ranking of the most buyer-friendly housing markets among the nation’s 50 largest metros, with Indianapolis, Atlanta, and Charlotte taking the top three spots.

The markets were singled out for offering a rare mix of relative affordability, cooling home price growth in the near term, and the potential for appreciation down the road.

These conditions, Zillow said, create a more favorable entry point for buyers who have been sidelined by high prices and intense competition in recent years.

“Lower competition gives buyers more time to decide and more room to negotiate,” said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow. “Cooling prices today, paired with expected growth ahead, make for a good entry point for those who have been waiting for the right moment.”

Rounding out Zillow’s top 10 buyer-friendly markets of 2026 are Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Detroit, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh.

What makes these cities more affordable?

Zillow’s analysis focused on three major factors: current home value trends and expected appreciation, how much of a typical household’s income goes toward a mortgage payment, and the level of competition measured by the company’s Market Heat Index. Together, those metrics highlight markets where buyers are more likely to find homes within budget and negotiate favorable terms.

Many of the strongest buyer markets are clustered in the Midwest and the Sun Belt. Midwest cities largely avoided the sharpest price spikes during the pandemic housing boom, helping preserve affordability. In the Sun Belt, a surge in new construction has boosted inventory and reduced pressure on buyers.

In half of the top 10 markets, Zillow found that a median household can afford a typical home while keeping mortgage costs under 30% of income, assuming a 20% down payment — a benchmark often used to gauge housing affordability.

The buyer-friendly outlook stands in contrast to Zillow’s recent designation of Hartford, Connecticut, as the hottest housing market of 2026, where competition remains fierce.

The national outlook

Nationwide, Zillow expects modest home value growth this year following a mostly flat 2025. Mortgage rates are forecast to gradually decline toward 6% or potentially lower, a shift that could help revive home sales activity.

For buyers, Zillow recommends leaning on local real estate expertise and being willing to negotiate, as sellers in softer markets may be more open to covering closing costs or offering other concessions. Sellers, meanwhile, are encouraged to price homes realistically and focus on presentation to stand out in markets where buyers have more choices.

After years of frenzied competition, Zillow’s latest outlook suggests that 2026 may finally offer a calmer, more balanced landscape — at least for buyers in the right cities.