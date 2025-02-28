Write a review
  2. News
  3. Housing Trends

Mortgage rates move lower for another week

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to its lowest level in two months - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Falling Treasury yields are boosting home affordability

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond continues to inch lower and that’s having the effect of pulling down mortgage rates. The bond’s yield has fallen from 4.66% on Feb. 12 to end the month at around 4.27%.

Because of that, mortgage rates have declined over the last two weeks. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.76% this week.

“This week, mortgage rates decreased to their lowest level in over two months,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a statement. “The drop in mortgage rates, combined with modestly improving inventory, is an encouraging sign for consumers in the market to buy a home.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Current rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.76% as of February 27, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.85%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.94%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%, down from last week when it averaged 6.04%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.26%.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.