Dems propose a temporary Social Security boost to relieve inflation

A new poll finds Americans struggling with affordability pressures that are squeezing everything from their everyday necessities to their biggest-ticket expenses. In Congress, Democrats are pushing a measure that would give Social Security recipients an extra $200 a month for six months.

The grim portrait of a nation hitting bottom comes from POLITICO, which conducted a poll that finds worsening economic pressure. More than a quarter, 27 percent, said they have skipped a medical check-up because of costs within the last two years, and 23 percent said they have skipped a prescription dose for the same reason.

While President Trump has given himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” grade on the economy, the poll results paint a more disturbing picture. More than a third of those polled — 37 percent — said they could not afford to attend a professional sports event and almost half — 46 percent — said they could not pay for a vacation that involves air travel.

A challenge for Republicans

The mounting anxiety is a challenge for Republicans as midterm elections approach. It's also seen as an opportunity by Democrats, including Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chuck Schumer of New York. Their measure, the Social Security Emergency Inflation Relief Act, would pay $200 per month to recipients for six months, a temporary bonus intended to help those struggling with inflation.

Warren, the lead sponsor of the measure in the Senate, called the bill an “emergency lifeline for seniors struggling to afford Trump’s tariffs and rising inflation.” She said that “with America’s seniors facing quickly-rising costs … the new bill will provide rapid relief by expanding Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits by $200 per month for six months.”

Trump has struggled to persuade even parts of his base to buy into the idea that tariffs will pay off over time. Only 22 percent of voters who cast their ballots for Trump in 2024 said tariffs are helping the U.S. economy both now and in the long term, according to the poll conducted in November.

Republicans have so far been largely silent about the Democrats' plan. Some analysts warn that a one-time temporary increase could exacerbate long-term funding and solvency issues for Social Security and could further strain the trust funds already under pressure.