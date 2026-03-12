There’s good news and bad news for renters

Rent growth has stalled nationwide, but millions of renters still face severe affordability challenges after years of pandemic-era rent increases.

Nearly half of all U.S. renters are cost burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing, according to a new Harvard housing report.

Rising construction costs and a shift toward higher-priced apartments are shrinking the supply of lower-cost rental units.

Despite a recent slowdown in rent increases and signs of cooling in the apartment construction pipeline, rental housing in the United States remains deeply unaffordable for households across a wide range of income levels, according to a new report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

The report, "America’s Rental Housing 2026," finds that headline rent figures showing little or no growth in recent years mask the financial strain facing millions of renters who are still grappling with the lingering effects of steep pandemic-era rent hikes and a shrinking supply of lower-cost units.

“Headline numbers showing flat or falling rents can be misleading,” said Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies. “For millions of renters, especially those with lower and moderate incomes, housing is deeply unaffordable.”

National rent growth hovered near zero from mid-2023 through 2025, after surging earlier in the decade. By the fourth quarter of 2025, asking rents for professionally-managed apartments had declined 0.6% compared with a year earlier. Vacancy rates rose to 5.2%, roughly the same level as a year earlier, as rental demand slowed faster than new supply reached the market.

Construction still strong but slowing

Multifamily construction activity remains high by historical standards, though it has begun to retreat from recent peaks. Developers started about 416,000 multifamily units in 2025, below the three-decade high recorded in 2022, but still above typical pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, the number of apartments under construction dropped significantly — from a record 996,000 units in 2023 to 686,000 in 2025. Market data also show a sharp year-over-year drop in new construction starts, suggesting a broader slowdown ahead.

Rising costs are a major factor. Between January 2020 and December 2025, prices for materials used in residential construction increased 42%, while employment costs for construction workers rose 24%.

These pressures have pushed developers toward higher-priced projects, contributing to a major shift in the rental market. From 2014 to 2024, the number of units renting for less than $1,400 per month fell by 9.3 million, while units renting for $1,400 or more increased by 11.8 million.

Cost burdens reach record levels

Even as rent growth has cooled, affordability problems have intensified. The report estimates that 22.7 million renter households in 2024—about 49% of all renters — spent more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, the threshold commonly used to define a cost burden.

Among them, 12.1 million households were severely cost burdened, meaning they spent more than half their income on housing.

Over the past five years, the share of renters facing cost burdens has risen in 44 states and in 88 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas. The trend increasingly affects middle-income households, as well as those with the lowest incomes.

“The affordability crisis is no longer confined to the lowest-income households,” said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a senior research associate at the center. She noted that renters earning between $45,000 and $75,000 annually are increasingly struggling to keep up with housing costs.

Safety-net programs under pressure

The report warns that federal rental assistance and housing preservation programs are not keeping pace with growing demand. Aging rental housing, energy costs, and climate-related risks are also increasing the need for investment in the nation’s housing stock.

Budget cuts to some safety-net programs and delays in energy assistance funding are adding pressure on household finances, while potential changes to disaster assistance policies could shift more responsibility to state and local governments.

Meanwhile, the high cost of homeownership is likely to keep many households renting longer. However, broader economic uncertainty and stricter immigration policies could also dampen rental demand in some markets.