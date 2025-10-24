The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate continues to fall

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.19% this week, down from 6.27% the prior week, marking its lowest level in more than a year.

The 15-year fixed mortgage rate also declined to 5.44%, from 5.52% a week earlier and 5.71% a year ago.

The downward trend in mortgage rates has been driven by softer Treasury yields and increased investor expectations of additional cuts by the Federal Reserve, bolstering the outlook for home-buyers and refi-seekers alike.

In its latest weekly release, the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey revealed a modest yet meaningful retreat in U.S. mortgage rates, offering a glimmer of relief for buyers and homeowners facing elevated borrowing costs. The average 30-year fixed rate slipped to 6.19 % for the week ending October 23, the lowest reading since early October 2024.

According to Freddie Mac economist Sam Khater, the rate drop reflects “consistently lower rates” which have helped to catalyze a pickup in refinance inquiries and slightly improved conditions for prospective home-buyers.

Why rates are falling

The decline in mortgage rates comes as investors increasingly anticipate further cuts to the federal funds rate by the Fed, which is influencing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury—a key benchmark for mortgage pricing. As Treasury yields dip, lenders are able to reduce offered rates.

It’s also worth noting that the economy is showing signs of cooling in certain sectors, which diminishes inflation concerns and lessens pressure on interest rates—another factor helping mortgage rates to ease.

What it means

For first-time home-buyers: The rate drop is a welcomed trend, but affordability remains tight—despite the fall to ~6.19 %, monthly payments and home-price levels still pose challenges.

For homeowners considering refinancing: The opportunity window is slightly wider, though many borrowers are still locked into lower rates from previous years, limiting the pool of beneficial refi candidates.

For the housing market overall: The rate relief may help spur incremental activity in an otherwise sluggish market. But analysts caution that a more robust pickup in sales likely requires deeper rate cuts or notable price adjustments.

While the direction of mortgage rates is favorable for buyers, the broader environment remains uncertain. Rates could remain elevated if inflation reaccelerates or fiscal/deficit concerns worsen. Some forecasters project mortgage rates may hover above 6% through 2026—even with Fed cuts.

Because the current rate is still significantly higher than the ultra-low levels seen during the pandemic, the full benefit to home-buyers and the housing market may be muted unless rates drop further.