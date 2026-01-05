Hot jobs, hotter raises: 10 careers set to see pay boosts in 2026

Wage growth isn’t equal everywhere — some fields are outpacing others.

Jobs with solid demand and tighter labor pools tend to see bigger raises.

Both white- and blue-collar workers can benefit from these trends.

Across the U.S., employers are tightening their belts — but not when it comes to key skill shortages.

In 2026, wage growth is expected to be strongest in jobs where employees are hard to hire, crucial to operations, or tied to booming sectors like healthcare, logistics, data, and finance.

To prepare consumers, Resume Genius put together a list of the 10 careers that are most likely to see bumps in pay over the next 12 months.

“Pay raises aren’t happening randomly but are a response to demand in labor markets,” Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release. “Workers with specialized skills in fast-growing industries are in the best position to negotiate higher pay in 2026.”

The methodology

To identify the most likely roles to see raises, analysts looked at median pay growth from 2021 to 2024, job growth projections, and overall demand. Only occupations with more than 100,000 workers and projected growth made the cut — a way to focus on roles with both size and momentum.

That means if your job shows up on this list — or you’re thinking of moving into one of these fields — there’s a decent chance employers will pay more in 2026 to keep you around.

Top 10 jobs most likely to get pay raises in 2026

Here’s a look at the top 10 list:

Financial Manager – Steering budgets and strategy isn’t easy, and companies are willing to pay up for strong leadership. Median Annual Salary: $161,700 Annual Salary Growth: 7.1% Marketing Manager – As competition grows, savvy marketers are worth paying more to boost visibility and revenue. Median Annual Salary: $161,030 Annual Salary Growth: 6.1% Information Security Analyst – With cyber threats rising, defenders of data are in high demand. Median Annual Salary: $124,910 Annual Salary Growth: 6.8% Data Scientist – Numbers tell the story — and companies want experts who can interpret them. Median Annual Salary: $112,590 Annual Salary Growth: 3.7% Registered Nurse (RN) – Health care staffing challenges continue to push wages upward. Median Annual Salary: $93,600 Annual Salary Growth: 6.5% Electrical Power-Line Installer & Repairer – These skilled workers keep the lights on — literally — and shortages mean higher pay. Median Annual Salary: $92,560 Annual Salary Growth: 5.7% Aircraft Mechanic & Service Technician – With fleets in motion, certified mechanics are hard to replace. Median Annual Salary: $78,680 Annual Salary Growth: 6.4% Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN) – Rising long-term care needs are tightening staffing and pushing pay up. Median Annual Salary: $62,340 Annual Salary Growth: 7.6% Construction Equipment Operator – Heavy equipment operators are essential on job sites and harder to fill than many realize. Median Annual Salary: $58,320 Annual Salary Growth: 6.5% Truck Driver – Freight needs aren’t slowing, and keeping drivers on the road increasingly means offering competitive pay. Median Annual Salary: $57,440 Annual Salary Growth: 5.9%

Bottom line

If boosting your income is on your 2026 goals list, watching trends like health care demand, data needs, infrastructure work, and logistics could pay off. Employers are willing to raise wages where competition for talent is fiercest — and that’s often where your skills are worth the most.