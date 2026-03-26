Rising energy costs threaten to derail the spring housing market

Mortgage applications fell 10.5% week-over-week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Rising energy costs are pushing Treasury yields and mortgage rates higher.

Higher borrowing costs are sidelining buyers and dampening housing demand.

Surging energy prices are increasingly weighing on the U.S. housing market, driving up borrowing costs and cooling both home purchase and refinance activity. The evidence can be found in the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Mortgage applications dropped 10.5% for the week ending March 20, marking a sharp pullback in demand. The decline reflects a broader drag on affordability as higher oil prices continue to ripple through financial markets.

“The threat of higher-for-longer oil prices continued to keep Treasury yields elevated, and mortgage rates finished last week higher,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.

That dynamic is critical: when energy prices rise, they can fuel inflation expectations, which in turn push up Treasury yields. Mortgage rates typically follow those yields, making home loans more expensive.

Rising mortgage rates

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.43%, its highest level since October 2025 and more than 30 basis points above where it stood just weeks earlier. Other loan types also saw increases, including 15-year mortgages and adjustable-rate loans.

As rates rise, refinancing becomes less attractive. Refinance applications fell 15% from the previous week, though they remain significantly higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, purchase applications — a key indicator of homebuying activity — declined 5% week-over-week.

Kan noted that the combination of rising rates, affordability challenges, and broader economic uncertainty is causing many would-be buyers to hesitate.

“Purchase applications were also down last week, as higher mortgage rates, coupled with affordability constraints and economic uncertainty, pushed some potential homebuyers to the sidelines,” he said.

Declining affordability

The data suggests that affordability pressures are intensifying. Even modest increases in mortgage rates can significantly raise monthly payments, particularly in a market where home prices remain elevated.

There are also signs of shifting borrower behavior. The share of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) rose to 8.1%, indicating some buyers are seeking lower initial rates to offset higher fixed-rate costs. At the same time, the refinance share of total mortgage activity dropped below 50%.

Government-backed loans showed mixed movement. FHA loan applications edged higher, while VA applications declined, reflecting uneven demand across borrower segments.

The broader takeaway: energy costs are no longer just a concern for drivers and businesses — they are feeding directly into housing affordability.

As long as oil prices remain elevated, economists say mortgage rates could stay higher for longer, prolonging the slowdown in housing activity and keeping pressure on both buyers and lenders in the months ahead.