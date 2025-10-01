National Flood Insurance Program lapses, stalling home sales

No new or renewed policies during the lapse; FEMA says valid claims will still be paid with available funds.

NAR estimates about 1,300 property sales per day—roughly 40,000 closings a month—could be disrupted; NFIP supports ~500,000 home sales annually.

Insurers and state lawmakers urge Congress to pass a long-term reauthorization with mapping, mitigation and pricing reforms.

About six months after a short-term extension, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) expired on Oct. 1, creating immediate uncertainty for homeowners, buyers and sellers in flood-prone areas. The lapse coincides with the traditional height of Atlantic hurricane season and arrives amid a broader federal budget stalemate.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which administers NFIP, says it will continue paying valid claims as funding allows. However, no new NFIP policies can be sold, and expiring policies cannot be renewed while the program is lapsed.

Who is affected

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) projects that roughly 1,300 property sales per day—about 40,000 closings per month—could be delayed or fall through when flood coverage is required for federally backed mortgages. In a letter to Congress earlier this month, NAR urged a long-term reauthorization that pairs reforms such as better flood maps, mitigation funding, and updated pricing. By NAR’s count, NFIP activity underpins about 500,000 home sales annually.

What industry and state leaders are saying

Days before the deadline, New York Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, president of the National Conference of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL), pressed Congress to avert a lapse: “A long-term reauthorization is overdue, but in the meantime, we cannot risk leaving families, businesses, and communities vulnerable. The NFIP provides critical stability for policyholders and insurers alike.”

Jimi Grande, senior vice president of federal and political affairs at the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), said Congress “cannot allow” the program to expire at the peak of hurricane season. On Oct. 1, NAMIC president and CEO Neil Alldredge warned: “There are two full months between today and the end of hurricane season, and every day more and more Americans will be needlessly put at risk of losing everything in a flood.”

Sam Whitfield, senior vice president of federal government relations at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), urged an extension to ensure new home mortgages can close and existing policyholders can maintain coverage. And Lizzy Price of the Insurance Fairness Project said the lapse “adds fuel to an already escalating insurance crisis driven by climate change.”

Policy context and finances

Congress has passed more than 30 short-term NFIP reauthorizations since 2017, most recently in March 2025. FEMA borrowed $2 billion from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year to pay claims—many tied to Hurricanes Helene and Milton (2024)—after storm losses depleted premium-funded reserves. According to the Congressional Research Service, NFIP had about $615 million on hand as of Jan. 25 to pay claims.

Why it lapsed now

Key NFIP components were set to cease at the end of September. As a polarized Congress failed to reach agreement on broader government funding ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline, the program’s renewal stalled, despite calls from insurers and state legislators for at least a stopgap extension and, ultimately, a durable reform package.

What consumers and real estate professionals can do now

Check policy dates immediately. If your NFIP policy is nearing expiration, contact your insurer or agent to understand options and timelines once reauthorization occurs.

Coordinate with lenders and closing agents. Flood insurance is typically required for mortgages in Special Flood Hazard Areas; discuss contingency plans for closings during the lapse.

Document risk and mitigation. Keep records of elevation certificates, mitigation work (e.g., flood vents, elevating utilities), and any communications with insurers—useful for underwriting once sales and renewals resume.

What’s next

Reauthorization legislation could restore new sales and renewals quickly, but the scope and duration of any fix—short-term patch or multi-year overhaul—remain uncertain. Stakeholders across the housing and insurance sectors are pressing for a long-term package that modernizes flood mapping, funds mitigation, and aligns pricing with risk while protecting affordability for at-risk households.