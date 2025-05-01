With AI, Visa says it can do your shopping for you

AI is reshaping the future of shopping by enabling intelligent agents to make purchases on behalf of consumers.

Visa is leveraging its global network and deep payments expertise to build trust in AI-powered commerce.

Visa Intelligent Commerce introduces groundbreaking APIs and tools that empower secure, AI-driven purchasing experiences.

Artificial intelligence is showing up in more elements of modern life and Visa believes it can make shopping easier. The credit card company has unveiled Visa Intelligent Commerce, an initiative designed to make shopping through AI “agents” seamless, personalized, and secure.

Announced during the Visa Global Product Drop, this effort opens the company’s global payments network to developers and engineers who are building the next generation of AI tools that shop and pay on consumers’ behalf.

A new standard of commerce

“Soon people will have AI agents browse, select, purchase and manage on their behalf,” Jack Forestell, Visa’s chief product and strategy officer, said in a press release. “These agents will need to be trusted with payments, not only by users, but by banks and sellers as well.”

Visa said it envisions a future in which intelligent agents take care of everyday transactions, from finding a favorite brand of clothing to replenishing pantry staples, based on consumer-set preferences and spending limits. With Visa Intelligent Commerce, AI agents will be equipped to perform tasks that mirror human shopping behaviors, all underpinned by Visa’s security infrastructure.

“This is the next evolution in how we shop,” Forestell added. “Just like we moved from in-store to online and from online to mobile, Visa is setting the new standard for AI-powered commerce.”

Visa went out of its way to stress its commitment to payment security and fraud prevention. With over 30 years of experience using AI and machine learning to detect and prevent fraud, Visa said it is bringing “deep technical expertise” to support the future of autonomous commerce.

Visa said it is also collaborating with leading players in the AI ecosystem—such as OpenAI, IBM, Microsoft, Stripe, Perplexity, Anthropic, Mistral AI, and Samsung—to ensure a cohesive and scalable integration of secure payment functionalities into AI platforms worldwide.

“We fully embrace AI’s potential to transform all aspects of commerce, payments and business,” Forestell said. “Our goal is to make sure those experiences are safe, trusted and personalized.”

How it works

Visa Intelligent Commerce includes a suite of APIs and a commercial partner program designed to help AI developers embed payment features into their platforms. Key components include:

AI-ready cards: These tokenized digital credentials replace traditional card numbers and enable AI agents to act on behalf of consumers only under specific, consumer-approved conditions.

AI-powered personalization: With consumer consent, AI agents can access Visa spend insights to refine shopping recommendations and better align with individual preferences.

Secure AI payments: Visa allows users to set spending limits and transaction rules, while real-time commerce signals provide transparency and control over AI-driven transactions.

Visa said its efforts are geared toward transforming what is now a novel concept into a trusted, intuitive reality for both consumers and merchants.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.