Inflation is cooling, so why is there an ‘affordability crisis?’

Housing and insurance costs remain stubbornly high, keeping monthly bills elevated even as overall inflation cools.

Food prices have stopped rising rapidly but are still far above pre-pandemic levels, stretching household budgets.

Everyday services — from utilities to car repairs — continue to climb, quietly eroding purchasing power.

Inflation has been relatively tame for several months, a welcome change after years of rapid price increases that rattled consumers and policymakers alike. Official measures show price growth has slowed across much of the economy, and in some categories, increases have nearly stalled.

Yet for many Americans, relief feels elusive. The reason is increasingly clear: while inflation may be low, affordability is not improving at the same pace.

Inflation measures how quickly prices are rising, not whether prices are high to begin with. After several years of sharp increases, many essentials remain far more expensive than they were before the pandemic. Even modest price growth today is being layered on top of already elevated costs, leaving households feeling financially squeezed.

Housing leads the pain

Compounding the price pain is the fact that some important spending categories remain elevated. For example, housing-related expenses remain the biggest source of strain.

Rent increases have slowed nationally, but rents are still significantly higher than just a few years ago. Homeownership has become even more challenging as elevated mortgage rates push monthly payments out of reach for many buyers.

Property taxes, homeowners association fees, and especially insurance premiums are adding to the burden. Home and auto insurance costs have surged due to higher repair costs, extreme weather losses, and increased claims, hitting consumers regardless of whether they rent or own.

Food prices: Stabilized, not reversed

Grocery prices are no longer climbing at the dizzying pace seen in 2022 and early 2023, but they also haven’t meaningfully fallen. Shoppers still face higher prices for staples such as meat, dairy, and packaged foods compared with pre-pandemic norms.

For families living paycheck to paycheck, this matters more than the inflation rate itself. Even small weekly increases accumulate over time, forcing tradeoffs like buying cheaper brands, cutting back on fresh foods, or relying more heavily on credit.

Another key pressure point is services — the costs that are hardest to avoid or substitute. Utilities, medical services, childcare, car repairs, and personal services continue to rise steadily. Labor costs, which make up a large share of service prices, have remained elevated, and those increases are often passed directly to consumers.

Unlike goods such as electronics or furniture, services rarely get cheaper. Once prices rise, they tend to stay high, locking in affordability challenges even when overall inflation appears under control.

Why it feels worse than the numbers suggest

Wages have risen, but not always fast enough or evenly enough to offset higher living costs. Many households are also dealing with depleted savings after years of inflation, making them more sensitive to everyday expenses. Credit card balances are higher, and interest rates mean carrying debt is more expensive than it used to be.

As a result, consumers may hear that inflation is low and wonder why their finances don’t reflect that improvement. The answer lies in the difference between slowing price growth and genuinely lower prices — a gap that remains wide.

Unless incomes rise faster or key categories like housing, insurance, and services begin to ease, affordability is likely to remain a dominant concern. Inflation may no longer be the headline economic problem, but for many households, the cost of simply getting by is still uncomfortably high.