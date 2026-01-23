Winter weather tips every small business owner should know

Issues like frozen pipes, roof leaks, and slip-and-fall accidents often happen when existing maintenance gaps collide with extreme cold, wind, and snow.

Small business owners should plan ahead for employee communication, potential closures, and emergency response — not just physical repairs.

Coverage for winter damage and business interruption isn’t automatic, so reviewing policies before a storm hits can make recovery faster and less stressful.

When a winter storm is on the forecast, most people think about stocking up on groceries or digging out the snow shovel. But for small business owners, severe weather can bring much bigger headaches — from water-damaged inventory and burst pipes to forced closures and lost income.

With Winter Storm Fern expected to impact large swaths of the U.S. this weekend, the risks go beyond slick roads and cold temperatures.

The good news? Many of the risks are preventable with the right preparation. Ahead of the storm, insurance experts say small business owners should take a few proactive steps to protect their property, employees, and finances — and make sure they understand what their insurance does (and doesn’t) cover before disaster strikes.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jeff Wright, Head of Insurance Product, Simply Business to learn more about the ins and outs of handling the storm as a small business owner.

Preventable damage

Wright explained that most winter storm losses aren’t caused by the extreme weather conditions alone. Instead, if there are vulnerabilities that already exist, storms will exacerbate them.

“Frozen or burst pipes, roof failures under snow load, water intrusion, and damage from falling tree limbs are all issues that tend to come to the surface when maintenance gaps meet sustained cold or wind,” he said.

“Slips and falls around icy entrances are another frequent but largely avoidable problem. In many cases, the difference between minor disruption and significant damage comes down to whether or not those risks were identified in advance and addressed with proper preparation before the storm arrives.”

Preparation is key

In addition to your regular business maintenance, small business owners are encouraged to take some preventive measures to ensure damage is as minimal as possible. Wright says this can be broken down into three categories:

Situational awareness: Severe weather can escalate fast, and proper preparation depends on anticipating that shift rather than reacting to it.

Response readiness: Have emergency contacts, service providers, and insurance information readily available before a storm hits – just in case it is needed.

Operational continuity: Ensure there are clear plans for employee communication, remote work, and customer updates in the event that conditions disrupt normal operations.

Know your insurance policies

Not all storm-related damage is covered equally. Wright encourages small business owners to take a look at their specific policies ahead of the storm, so they can be better equipped to handle any potential issues.

“A common mistake is assuming coverage exists without confirming it,” he said. “Not all policies automatically include protection for winter storm damage, frozen pipes, or prolonged closures.

“Business interruption coverage is especially important, because even a few days off can strain cash flow. Review policies before severe weather hits, understand the details of your coverage, and have the policy and claim information available. Insurance only works as a safety net if you know how to apply it and in which situations it's applicable.”

Safely document damage

If you find your small business with any damage following the storm, Wright says that owners should take the necessary steps with their insurance companies – only after the storm has passed.

“Business owners should document damage once conditions allow and contact their insurers promptly,” he said.

“It’s important to be mindful that winter risks can often persist after the weather clears. Frozen pipes, power disruptions, and accessibility issues don’t always resolve immediately. Preparation done in advance directly affects how quickly a business can bounce back from a storm.”