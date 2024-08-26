Here are the states and metros where grocery prices have risen the most

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) tells a story of cooling inflation at the supermarket. In July, prices for food consumed at home rose just 0.1%.

But 12 months of rising prices have pushed prices much higher and for most grocery items, the damage has been done and prices are not falling. Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices in real-time, follows these specific categories:

Snacks Bakery Beverages Baby food Baby formula Cereal Cookies Crackers Meal solutions Grains/beans/pasta Baking Seasonings Sauces Candy/gum Fruits/vegetables Condiments Spreads/dressings Pet food

States where prices have risen the most

On a national basis, prices of these grocery items appear somewhat stable. Data from Datasembly show a nationwide increase of a little less than 2% year-over-year.

But the fact is, grocery prices have risen faster in some areas than in others. According to Datasembly, population density can be an important factor influencing pricing strategy and trends will likely differ from very urban to very rural areas because of issues related to supply chain, different levels of demand, and competitive dynamics.

Here are the states where prices of these grocery items have risen the most over the last 12 months:

Vermont 37.6% Montana 37% Louisiana 36.6% Alabama 36.1% Washington 35.9%

Cities where prices have risen the most

Grocery prices may also be higher or lower in some metro areas, for the same reason that there is a price difference in some states.

According to Datasembly, here are the metro areas where overall grocery prices have risen the most over the last 12 months: