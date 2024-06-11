Insurance News

Write a review
Consumer group claims big insurance savings for California residents

Consumer Watchdog challenged proposed rate hikes by three companies

Insurance is more costly and harder to get in California. Now, Consumer Watchdog reports that it has successfully settled three challenges against proposed double-digit rate hikes by 21st Century Insurance Company, United Services Automobile Association (USAA), and Liberty Insurance Corporation.

According to the organization, the settlements will result in savings of more than $53 million for California policyholders. The new rates, effective between November 18, 2024, a...

